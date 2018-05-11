IHSA football state quarterfinal predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (11-0) at No. 13 Moweaqua Central A&M (8-3)

1A -- No. 4 Lena-Winslow (10-1) at No. 9 Aurora Christian (8-3)

2A -- No. 1 GCMS (11-0) at No. 5 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (10-1)

2A -- No. 12 Tri-Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (11-0)

2A -- No. 3 Tuscola (10-1) at No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (11-0)

3A -- No. 1 Monticello (11-0) at No. 13 Greenville (8-3)

3A -- No. 6 Williamsville (10-1) at No. 2 Carlinville (11-0)

4A -- No. 4 Rochester (10-1) at No. 1 Taylorville (11-0)

4A -- No. 3 Kankakee McNamara (10-1) at No. 10 Effingham (9-2)

7A -- No. 15 East St. Louis (9-2) at No. 7 Chicago Mount Carmel (10-1)



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (89-21)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

St. Teresa

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

McNamara

Mt. Carmel



GCMS proves it has the power to return to the championship-winning form that they had last year.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (94-16)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

Tri-Valley

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

McNamara

Mt. Carmel



Expect another instant classic between GCMS and Newman, with the Falcons coming out on top again, just like they did in last year’s 2A semifinals.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (93-17)

Argenta-Oreana

Aurora Christian

GCMS

St. Teresa

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

Kankakee McNamara

Chicago Mt. Carmel



Ford County’s lone remaining playoff team faces arguably its toughest game this season. But GCMS has too much talent and experience. Meanwhile, Rantoul graduate Steve Kirk will guide Argenta-Oreana into the state semifinals for the first time since 2003.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (89-21)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

Decatur St. Teresa

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

Effingham

East St. Louis



Tri-Valley is making a nice run as a 12-seed, but there’s been no stopping St. Teresa’s Jacardia Wright this season. The Vikings aren’t going to be the first. Just like there’s not stopping unbeaten Monticello or GCMS or Argenta-Oreana.





Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (87-23)

A-O

Aurora Christian

GCMS

St. Teresa

Tuscola

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

McNamara

Mount Carmel



Even having to travel despite being the No. 1 seed, Gibson rolls into the semifinals for the second straight year. This Falcons team looks every bit as good as last season’s state champion squad. Some coaches think they might be even better.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (87-23)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

St. Teresa

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Carlinville

Rochester

Kankakee McNamara

East St. Louis



Monticello Sages advance to semifinals for second time in three years.