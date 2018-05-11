IHSA football state quarterfinal predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (11-0) at No. 13 Moweaqua Central A&M (8-3)
1A -- No. 4 Lena-Winslow (10-1) at No. 9 Aurora Christian (8-3)
2A -- No. 1 GCMS (11-0) at No. 5 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (10-1)
2A -- No. 12 Tri-Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (11-0)
2A -- No. 3 Tuscola (10-1) at No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (11-0)
3A -- No. 1 Monticello (11-0) at No. 13 Greenville (8-3)
3A -- No. 6 Williamsville (10-1) at No. 2 Carlinville (11-0)
4A -- No. 4 Rochester (10-1) at No. 1 Taylorville (11-0)
4A -- No. 3 Kankakee McNamara (10-1) at No. 10 Effingham (9-2)
7A -- No. 15 East St. Louis (9-2) at No. 7 Chicago Mount Carmel (10-1)
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (89-21)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
St. Teresa
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
McNamara
Mt. Carmel
GCMS proves it has the power to return to the championship-winning form that they had last year.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (94-16)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
Tri-Valley
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
McNamara
Mt. Carmel
Expect another instant classic between GCMS and Newman, with the Falcons coming out on top again, just like they did in last year’s 2A semifinals.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (93-17)
Argenta-Oreana
Aurora Christian
GCMS
St. Teresa
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
Kankakee McNamara
Chicago Mt. Carmel
Ford County’s lone remaining playoff team faces arguably its toughest game this season. But GCMS has too much talent and experience. Meanwhile, Rantoul graduate Steve Kirk will guide Argenta-Oreana into the state semifinals for the first time since 2003.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (89-21)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
Decatur St. Teresa
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
Effingham
East St. Louis
Tri-Valley is making a nice run as a 12-seed, but there’s been no stopping St. Teresa’s Jacardia Wright this season. The Vikings aren’t going to be the first. Just like there’s not stopping unbeaten Monticello or GCMS or Argenta-Oreana.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (87-23)
A-O
Aurora Christian
GCMS
St. Teresa
Tuscola
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
McNamara
Mount Carmel
Even having to travel despite being the No. 1 seed, Gibson rolls into the semifinals for the second straight year. This Falcons team looks every bit as good as last season’s state champion squad. Some coaches think they might be even better.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (87-23)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
St. Teresa
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Carlinville
Rochester
Kankakee McNamara
East St. Louis
Monticello Sages advance to semifinals for second time in three years.
