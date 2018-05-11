PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Fisher 55-13

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 55-13 Monday over Fisher.

The Panthers' defense shut out Fisher in the first quarter while Jeremiah Ager scored seven points for PBL. Kayden Snelling added four points while Ty Graham and Aiden Johnson each had two points and Kendall Swanson tallied a free throw to help give the Panthers an 18-0 lead through the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Fisher 10-4 as Mason Uden scored four points while Griffin Johnson, Jonathan Craig and Swanson each had two points.

The Panthers shut out Fisher again in the third quarter as they extended their lead to 49-4.

Ager scored four points during the third quarter while Ephraim Johnson added three points and Uden, Grhaam, Ethan Donaldson, Aiden Johnson and Snelling each had two points.

In the fourth quarter, Cole Purvis scored four points and Ephraim Johnson tallied two more for PBL.

At the game's end, Ager led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points while Swanson had seven points. Snelling and Uden each had six points while Ephraim Johnson had five points.

Purvis, Graham and Aiden Johnson each tallied four points while Donaldson, Griffin Johnson and Craig each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 55, Fisher 13

FISH 0 4 0 9 -- 13

PBL 18 10 21 6 -- 55

Fisher

Joel Hansens 2-0-6, Max Berggman 0-0-0, Conner Schumacher 0-0-0, Dylan Zwilling 0-0-0, Cornelius Reitzell 0-0-0, Austin Whitten 3-1-7, Zachary Thurman 0-0-0. Totals 5-1-12.

PBL

Cole Purvis 2-0-4, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 3-0-6, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Ephraim Johnson 2-1-5, Aiden Johnson 2-0-4, Jeremiah Ager 6-0-13, Griffin Johnson 1-0-2, Kayden Snelling 3-0-6, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 2-3-7. Totals 25-4-55.

3-pointers -- Fsiher 2 (Hansens). PBL (Ager).