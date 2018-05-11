PBL football ends 'roller-coaster season' with 7-4 record

PAXTON -- In an up-and-down year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's final win of the year was a history maker.

With its 33-6 win in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs at Vandalia, PBL gained its first road playoff victory since 1995.

"Obviously, anytime you can make it to the second round of the playoffs, you've done some things well," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "I feel that this year was a really successful year."

The win followed two losses over a span of three regular-season games, as PBL lost 34-13 to Clifton Central in week seven and a 22-7 defeat to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-4) in week nine. In between was a 24-22 victory over Watseka (5-5).

The loss to Clifton Central (7-3) followed a five-game winning streak, including a 51-27 victory over previously-undefeated Salt Fork in week six, along with a 26-8 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-4) in week two, a 35-0 win over Iroquois West, a 32-16 win over Seneca in week four and a 49-7 win over Momence in week five.

Those wins came after a 28-0 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley -- which is still undefeated and is the top seed of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs' North Bracket -- in week one.

"This year, we seemed to have our times of ups and downs. It's really been a roller-coaster season as far as our ups and downs," Graham said. "One thing that I have to hand to our kids is that they handled that in great fashion. They never quit. They never stopped. Their effort continued each and every day. I'm just very proud of them for that."

The season ended with a 40-7 loss in the second round of the 3A playoffs to the second-ranked 3A team in the state in Carlinville, but not without the Panthers reaching the second round for the third time in four years. With the loss, PBL's season ended with a record of 7-4.

"I think that's a great thing that we need to remember -- our kids worked their tails off and got to a good point. It's unfortunate that we couldn't get past that, but Carlinville's a good team and very athletic," Graham said. Overall, I'm just super-proud of our kids."

The Panthers are saying goodbye to 11 seniors — T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker, Austin Gooden, Andrew Swanson, Keyn Humes, Chase Elson, Kyle Poll, Tanner Bowen, Jake Rich, Christian Denam and Calvin Foster.

Jones led PBL in rushing with 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns prior to last Saturday's second-round game while Ecker was the team's leading receiver with 19 catches for 531 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, Gooden and Swanson were the Panthers' leading tacklers with 52 1/2 and 44 tackles, respectively.

"Those seniors left their mark on this program, and I'm very proud of them. We have a lot of young kids who look up to them, and have some big shoes to fill," Graham said.

The Panthers are returning both of their starting quarterbacks from last year.

Senior-to-be Gunner Belt, who started weeks 2-8 for PBL, threw for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown. Junior-to-be Gavin Coplea, who started week one as well as both playoff games, had 169 yards and two touchdowns passing as well as 239 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Dalton Busboom, who had 12 tackles for loss of yards for PBL's defense through its first 10 games, will return for his senior year along with Tristan Hauersperger, who had a team-high three interceptions. Hunter Anderson, who had five receptions for 148 yards and 22 carries for 86 yards on offense and 30 tackles and one interception, returns for his senior year as well.

The Panthers played a majority of their season without running back/linebacker Drake Schrodt and wide receiver/defensive back Colton Coy, who will both be seniors next year. Both players suffered season-ending injuries.

"We're going to have a really nice nucleus of juniors back who will be seniors. We have some kids who were sophomores this past year who were able to practice most of the year with us and dress varsity games. We're really looking forward to this offseason. Hopefully, our kids are playing other sports and working out in the weight room," Graham said.

"I'm really excited to see the work that our kids are going to put in this offseason. I tell them all the time that it starts right now. We'll have a few weeks where we'll get some equipment turned in and some laundry stuff out of the way, but then we'll start back in the weight room pretty soon. Hopefully, the kids buy into that and understand that it starts right now if they want to be successful in the fall."

The Panthers will start their 2019 season at GCMS on Friday, Aug. 30, before hosting Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Sept. 6 and playing at Iroquois West on Sept. 13. They will host Seneca (Sept. 20) and Momence (Sept. 27) before playing at Salt Fork (Oct. 4) and Clifton Central (Oct. 11), hosting Watseka (Oct. 18) and traveling for their regular-season finale at Dwight/G-SW (Oct. 25).

"Next year's schedule appears to be the same. Once we get going this offseason, we'll start looking into our schedule and at our opponents," Graham said. "I know it's going to be another great (schedule). It should be a lot of fun."

Graham had some final thank-you notes for the PBL community.

"One thing that I and the staff really appreciate is the positive support that we get from so many groups around our community. The youth football (organization) really takes care of us. There's just a great nucleus of group of parent groups that help us, feed us, support us and donate things," Graham said.

"It's just absolutely phenomenal. To come together not just as a program, but as a community, is very well appreciated. We have that at PBL, and we're very fortunate. We have great people surrounding the program, and we're very fortunate for that."

2018

Week 1 — GCMS 28 (11-0), PBL 0

Week 2 — PBL 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-4) 8

Week 3 — PBL 35, Iroquois West (0-9) 0

Week 4 — PBL 32, Seneca (4-5) 16

Week 5 — PBL 49, Momence (1-8) 7

Week 6 — PBL 51, Salt Fork (6-4) 27

Week 7 — Clifton Central (7-3) 34, PBL 13

Week 8 — PBL 24, Watseka (5-5) 22

Week 9 — Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-4) 22, PBL 7

First-round playoffs — PBL 33, Vandalia (7-3) 6

Second-round playoffs — Carlinville (11-0) 40, PBL (7-4) 7

2019

Friday, Aug. 30 — PBL at GCMS, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm at PBL, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 — PBL at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 — Seneca at PBL, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 — Momence at PBL (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 — PBL at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 — PBL at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 — Watseka at PBL, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 — PBL at Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.