PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 41-27 to Fisher

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 41-27 to Fisher on Monday.

Trey Spenard led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Braylen Arnette had six points, Conner Atkins had five points, Tyler Wiegel had four points and Noah Steiner had two points.



7th-grade boys

Fisher 41, PBL 27

FISH 8 14 8 11 — 41

PBL 8 9 3 7 — 27

Fisher

Jaylin White 2-0-4, Jacob Patterson 1-0-2, Cody Hinton 2-0-4, Timothy Snyder 0-0-0, Chase Jacobs 3-0-8, Pierce Rodgers 7-7-21, Luke Brozenec 1-0-2, Jacob Chittick 0-0-0, Ryan Coulter 0-0-0, Drayton Lutz 0-0-0. Totals 16-7-41.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 2-1-6, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 4-2-10, Tyler Wiegel 2-0-4, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Conner Atkins 2-1-5, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 11-4-27.

3-pointers — Fisher 2 (Jacobs 2). PBL (Arnette).