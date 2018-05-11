The Great Rostradamus: GCMS at Sterling Newman Central Catholic

I was very skeptical last year.

Before Sterling Newman Central Catholic met Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for last year's IHSA Class 2A football playoff semifinals, I predicted a 22-21 victory.

At the time I posted that prediction, I was unsure about the weather conditions. Had I known at the time that GCMS's home field would be soaked with a combination of rain and snow, I would have predicted a lower score -- and I would have been right to do so.

However, I would have been wrong, as I was with my posted prediction, in my prediction of a win for Newman, as I thought the weather would have favored the run-heavy Comets, as the Falcons' combination of ground attack and defense proved superior in a 14-8 victory.

Judging, at least, from Newman's 46-14 win in the second round of this year's 2A playoffs, the Comets appear to be a run-heavy team once again.

Newman gained 360 yards on the ground last Saturday against Carthage Illini West while its quarterback, Brycen Bartel attempted only two passes. During the regular season, Newman had allowed only 6.8 points per game.

Last year, Newman allowed only 7.8 points per game. While GCMS outscored the Comets 47.1-43.6 while only allowing 5.1 points per game during the time, Newman's opponents in the regular season were a combined 47-34, while the Falcons' opponents were only 32-49.

This year, the two teams' schedules seem a little more balanced as GCMS's opponents were 43-38, compared to a 41-40 record for the Comets. The Falcons also outscored Newman 49.1-45 during the regular season while allowing only 2.7 points per game.

The Falcons also have a running game, as they gained over 400 yards on the ground in the last regular-season game as well as their first-round win over Watseka before Jared Trantina gained 162 yards last week against Chicago Hope Academy.

That should come in handy if the weather turns bad Saturday in Sterling.

GCMS also has receivers, including the school's all-time touchdown receptions leader in Ryland Holt, and Bryce Barnes, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in last year's state championship game. That will be great to have if the weather stays dry in Sterling.

Either way, GCMS seems to be well-equipped to pull off another victory over Newman.

Predicted score: GCMS 24, Sterling Newman Central Catholic 14