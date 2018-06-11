PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 50-23 to Prairie Central

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 50-23 on Monday, Nov. 5, to Prairie Central.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers with 15 points while Emily Robidoux had five points, Trixie Johnson ahd two points and Brooke Kleinert had one point.

"We really struggled on both ends of the court," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We came out playing very hard the first quarter and were only down 13-8, and then in the second quarter, we got into some foul trouble and just couldn't put the ball in the hole and were outscored 18-3.

"That is a very big hole to climb out of in junior high basketball. We made some adjustments at half time and again, we had some open shots, they just didn't fall for us. Good news is we have two days of practice before we play Hoopeston to get plenty of shots up and to work on our defense."

MONDAY, Nov. 5

8th-grade girls

Prairie Central 50, PBL 23

PBL 8 3 4 8 -- 23

PC 13 18 9 10 -- 50

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-1-1, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 6-3-15, Emily Robidoux 2-0-5. Totals 9-4-23.

Prairie Central

Marissa Collins 6-2-14, Paige Steidinger 0-0-0, Mariya Sisco 4-3-11, Chloe Sisco 2-0-5, Ella Compton 4-1-9, Jazmen Karnes 0-0-0, Kylie Zimmerman 0-0-0, Abi Bachtold 0-0-0, Lucy Whitfield 0-0-0. Totals 21-7-50.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux). Prairie Central (C. Sisco).