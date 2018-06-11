PBL seventh-grade boys basketball wins 45-15 over Cissna Park

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 45-15 Tuesday, Nov. 6, over Cissna Park.

The Panthers outscored Cissna Park 14-8 as Trey Spenard had six points and Tyler Weigel and Noah Steiner each had four points.

In the second quarter, Spenard scored 10 points while while Connor Atkins had three points and Braylen Arnette and Steiner each had two points as PBL went into halftime with a 31-12 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Cissna Park 8-1 as Spenard had four points and Jake Swan and Mason Courtney each had two points. In the fourth quarter, Courtney had four points and Swan had two points.

At the game's end, Spenard had a game-high 20 points while Courtney and Steiner each had six points, Swan and Weigel each had four points, Atkins had three points and Arnette had two points.

7th-grade boys

PBL 45, Cissna Park 15

CP 8 4 1 2 -- 15

PBL 14 17 8 6 -- 45

Cissna Park

Seth Walder 2-1-5, Ethan Tuttle 1-0-2, Owen Overbey 0-0-0, Brian Clark 0-0-0, Chase Detry 0-0-0, Brayden Bruens 4-0-8, Payton Dorche 0-0-0, Jream Renteric 0-0-0, Benny King 0-0-0. Totals 7-1-15.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 1-0-2, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 10-0-20, Tyler Weigel 2-0-4, Noah Steiner 3-0-6, Connor Atkins 1-1-3, Jake Swan 2-0-4, Mason Courtney 3-0-6, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 22-1-45.