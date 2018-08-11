PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team held its first practice of the 2018-19 season last Wednesday.

"It was just a good practice. Everybody really competed well," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "Over the summer, I thought we had a lot of different guys step up in different games. We've got a lot of guys who can play basketball and bring different skill sets. It gives us some variables there throughout the season."

Throughout the summer, PBL participated in summer shootouts, including the Lincoln Shootout, IWU Shootout and Mahomet-Seymour's Summer League.

"We played a good three or four weeks of games over the summer against some quality opponents," Schonauer said.

During both the summer league and the first week of practice, the focus was more on improvement of skills than instruction, as the Panthers go into the season with an experienced squad. They lost only three seniors from last year's squad.

Austin Gooden returns for his senior season after averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, with 21 3-point goals, last year while fellow senior Mason Ecker had a 71.4 free-throw percentage along with 2.6 steals per game and 39 3-point goals. Junior Drake Schrodt had 17 3-pointers and a 70.6 free-throw percentage.

The group led PBL to a 14-13 record last season.

"We've got a nice core group of guys coming back," Schonauer said. "Over the summer, we were able to run our offense and things defensively, and were able to just get better at what we do. We weren't doing as much teaching as (the previous) summer. So far in practice, we've kind of hit the ground running, not having to teach as much. We're able to kind of build upon what they already know."

Five days prior to Thursday's practice, Schrodt and Ecker -- among other basketball players were part of a PBL football team that played in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

"Our football players who are healthy will start game one," Schonauer said. "We've just got some guys with some lingering injuries. We're giving them some time. The basketball season is a marathon. We're not necessarily worried about being at the best in November. We'd like to win games and play well, but ultimately, our goal is to start peaking in conference tournament and postseason play in late January and early February."

The first game of PBL's regular season will take place at Tri-Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

"We're looking forward to the season," Schonauer said. "We're excited to get things going. We've got a really great group of guys. We enjoyed summer basketball with them, and we're looking forward to spending the season with them."

Shelbyville was added to PBL's nonconference schedule. The Panthers will travel to face the Rams on Jan. 5.

"They're going to be really good with Malcolm Miller," Schonauer said. "Other than that, our schedule's really pretty similar to last year's -- a lot of similar opponents with some really good nonconference games built in there with a lot of Illini Prairie Conference teams."

One of the IPC teams PBL will face is a Bloomington Central Catholic team that finished third in the IHSA Class 2A state final tournament last year. The Panthers will travel to Bloomington to face the Saints on Dec. 21.

Other PBL matchups with teams in the IPC include 2A regional champions from last year in Monticello (Jan. 11 in Monticello) and St. Joseph-Ogden (Jan. 12 at home).

The Panthers will also travel to Gibson City on Dec. 11 to face a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team that returns Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A/2A all-state players Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt to a team that finished 25-4 last year.

Schonauer said he likes the schedule as his team hopes to obtain its third regional championship in four years.

"It does a really good job preparing us," Schonauer said. "You see a lot of different styles. You see some really quality-coached teams. You see some really talented basketball teams. I felt like, in the last few years, our conference and nonconference schedules really helped us out in the postseason because those are going to be teams we're going to have to play to win a regional or a sectional.

"You're going to have to beat a GCMS, a Central Catholic, a St. Joseph-Ogden or a Monticello. We'll get games against those guys, and other quality opponents, to help prepare us."

The Panthers' Sangamon Valley Conference schedule starts on Friday, Nov. 30, at Dwight. They will host Clifton Central on Dec. 7 before resuming conference on Jan. 4 by traveling to face a Momence team that won a 2A regional title last year.

On Jan. 15, PBL will host Iroquois West before traveling to face Watseka on Feb. 8 and host Cissna Park on Feb. 15.