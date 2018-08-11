PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 44-38 to Mahomet-Seymour

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 44-38 Thursday to Mahomet-Seymour.

Jeremiah Ager finished the game with 13 points while Kayden Snelling and Ty Graham each scored in double figures as well with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Beau Kleinert and Kendall Swanson each added two points.

8th-grade girls

Mahomet-Seymour 44, PBL 38

MS 8 12 13 11 -- 44

PBL 2 12 8 16 -- 38

Mahomet-Seymour

Adam Dyer 1-0-2, Alex McHale 1-0-3, Blake Wolters 3-2-9, Jake Waldinger 4-1-9, Quenton Rogers 2-0-4, Dayton Eisenman 0-0-0, Ben Wagner 0-0-0, Carter Selk 3-3-9, Wyatt Bohm 0-0-0, Nick Golden 3-2-8. Totals 17-8-44.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 5-0-10, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 3-5-13, Kayden Snelling 3-3-11, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 0-2-2. Totals 12-10-38.

3-pointers -- Mahomet-Seymour 2 (McHale, Wolters). PBL 4 (Ager 2, Snelling 2).