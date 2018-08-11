PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 42-3 to Mahomet-Seymour

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 42-3 Thursday to Mahomet-Seymour.

Noah Steiner and Mason Courtney had two points and one point, respectively, for the Panthers in a losing effort.

7th-grade boys

Mahomet-Seymour 42, PBL 3

MS 14 7 16 5 -- 42

PBL 0 1 0 2 -- 3

Mahomet-Seymour

Allinges 0-0-0, Issaac 1-0-2, Noah Butler 1-0-2, Mitchell 1-0-2, Braden Pagel 4-0-8, Warren 1-1-3, Cade Starnck 1-0-2, Finn Randolph 3-0-6, Woodbury 0-0-0, Hughey 2-0-5, Youngblood 1-0-2, Jack Gallier 4-0-8, Steenbergen 0-0-0, Majeres 1-0-2. Totals 20-1-42.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 0-0-0, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 0-0-0, Tyler Weigel 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-1-1, Elliott Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 1-1-3.

3-pointers -- Mahomet-Seymour (Hughey).