Blue Ballbarians win Paxton Park District kickball title

Members of Blue Ballbarians pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District Co-Ed Kickball League championship on Thursday. FRONT ROW: Brenna Schluter. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Lindsay Frichtl, Steve Sample, Chris Johnson and Jeff Townsend. BACK ROW: From left, Chelsey Luke, Josh Hopkins, Ashlee Goss, Cheyenne Weber, Colten Brown, Jeff Cialkowski, Holly Galvin, Kaleb Smith and David Galvin.

PAXTON -- The Paxton Park District Co-Ed Kickball League wrapped up its season on Thursday.

In the semifinal matches, Blue Ballbarians defeated Recess All Stars 4-1, while Pitch Please upset P.E. All Stars 12-5. The Blue Ballbarians were too much for Pitch Please in the championship, cruising to a 8-1 victory and claiming the inaugural championship title.

FINAL STANDINGS

Blue Ballbarians 8-0

P.E. All Stars 6-2

Pitch Please 6-3

Recess All Stars 3-5

New Kicks on the Block 2-5

We’ve Got the Runs 1-6

Animal Clinic of Paxton 1-6