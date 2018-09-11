Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Miscellaneous

Blue Ballbarians win Paxton Park District kickball title

Fri, 11/09/2018 - 2:05pm | The Ford County Record
Blue ballbarians
Photo by: Photo provided
Members of Blue Ballbarians pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District Co-Ed Kickball League championship on Thursday. FRONT ROW: Brenna Schluter. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Lindsay Frichtl, Steve Sample, Chris Johnson and Jeff Townsend. BACK ROW: From left, Chelsey Luke, Josh Hopkins, Ashlee Goss, Cheyenne Weber, Colten Brown, Jeff Cialkowski, Holly Galvin, Kaleb Smith and David Galvin.
PAXTON -- The Paxton Park District Co-Ed Kickball League wrapped up its season on Thursday.  
 
In the semifinal matches, Blue Ballbarians defeated Recess All Stars 4-1, while Pitch Please upset P.E. All Stars 12-5. The Blue Ballbarians were too much for Pitch Please in the championship, cruising to a 8-1 victory and claiming the inaugural championship title. 
 
FINAL STANDINGS
Blue Ballbarians 8-0
P.E. All Stars 6-2
Pitch Please 6-3
Recess All Stars 3-5
New Kicks on the Block 2-5
We’ve Got the Runs 1-6
Animal Clinic of Paxton 1-6
