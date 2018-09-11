PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 32-14; seventh-grade girls lose 29-21

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-14 Thursday over Hoopeston Area.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 15-0 in the first quarter as Emily Robidoux had seven points, Losa Suaava added six points and Trixie Johnson contributed two points. In the second quarter, Suaava and Johnson each had two points and Robidoux added a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 20-8.

Suaava and Robidoux had four and three points in the third quarter, respectively, as PBL extended its lead to 27-12. In the fourth quarter, Johnson scored three points and Jazmyn Kurland added two points.

Suaava led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points at the game's end while Robidoux also scored in double figures with 11 points, Johnson had seven points and Kurland had two points.

"The girls probably played their best game of the year last night. It is great to see everything starting to click with them on both ends of the court," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We ran at least five different offenseive plays last night and they were able to execute all of them. Most teams play a 2-3 zone and last night, Hoopeston played man, which I was glad to see. That gives the girls a little more freedom on offense, and they showed that they have the ability to take their girl one on one.

"We had balanced scoring last night from Losa, Emily and Trixie. Kate (Wilson), Jazymn and Morgan (Uden) did a great job on the offensive end getting the ball to Losa in the post. Even though they didn't get in the scoring column, their passing and defense were key to the win last night. Kendyl (Enghausen) and Kynlei (Humes) have also been playing hard when they get in the game. They just need to be more confident in themselves when they get in the game. We only have two more games next week before regionals and I hope we continue playing like this for a few more weeks."

The PBL seventh-grade team lost 29-21 to Hoopeston Area.

Bailey Bruns led PBL in scoring with 10 points while Kamryn Suhl had three points. Mackenzie Swan, Bailey Luebchow and Leah Eyre each had two points while Jordyn Goss and Aubree Gooden each added one point.

"We continue to struggle to score, which I know the girls are very frustrated with," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We got a lot of great looks last night and it was great to see our guards having confidence and shooting from outside. We just need to get our girls to box out, rebound, and get stronger with the basketball. Our defense continues to improve, but we are allowing second and third shots, and we just can't allow that to happen.

"Jordyn Goss, Bailey Luebchow, and Mackenzie Swan continue to improve on their defense and give 100 percent. In practice, we have been doing a lot of defensive drills that I see are transferring into the game, especially running up ahead of the offensive player and cutting her off instead of running next to her. I am really hoping we will see it come together next week as we finish our regular season games against GCMS and Milford. Hoopeston is in our regional, and I am hopeful we will get another shot at them. We definitely are a better team than our record shows, but in the postseason, your record doesn't matter."

8th-grade girls

PBL 32, Hoopeston Area 14

PBL 15 5 7 5 -- 32

HA 0 8 4 2 -- 14

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 3-1-7, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 6-0-12, Emily Robidoux 4-1-11. Totals 14-2-32.

Hoopeston Area

B. Croge 2-2-6, L. Breymeyer 0-0-0, A. Dixon 2-0-4, R. Pilcher 1-0-2, A. Bosley 0-0-0, A. Perry 0-0-0, M. Colonge 1-0-2, T. West 0-0-0, L. Watson 0-0-0. Totals 6-2-14.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Robidoux 2).

7th-grade girls

Hoopeston Area 29, PBL 21

PBL 5 2 4 10 -- 21

HA 4 11 10 4 -- 29

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-1-1, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-1-1, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 4-0-10, Kamryn Suhl 1-1-3, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 8-3-21.

Hoopeston Area

Lange 4-1-10, Dixon 1-0-2, Blackwell 0-0-0, Birch 0-0-0, Swartz 1-0-2, Barnes 1-1-3, Warren 6-0-12. Totals 13-2-29.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Bruns 2). Hoopeston Area (Lange).