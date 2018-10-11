Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout started at center for a McKendree University team that produced 495 yards of total offense in a 50-32 win Saturday over Lincoln (Mo.).
Jordan Anderson -- The 2015 PBL graduate started at defensive end for a Knox College football team that yielded 327 yards of offense to Ripon College in a 38-19 loss on Saturday.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished 72nd with a time of 26:18.7 for Augustana College in Saturday's NCAA Division III Midwest Region Cross Country Championships.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 149th with a time of 28:03.7 for Grinnell College in Saturday's NCAA Division III Central Regional Championships.
Liberty Jamison -- As of Saturday, the former PBL girls basketball standout has 2.5 points one rebound and 0.5 assists per game through two games played for Lake Land College.
