PBL swim team finishes season at IHSA Normal Sectional

NORMAL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team's 200-yard medley relay squad (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt) finished 10th with a time of 2:27.64 in Saturday's IHSA Normal Sectional.

The PBL 200-yard freestyle relay (Lillie Frichtl, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Kirra Lantz) finished 11th with a time of 2:12.74.

Emily Garrelts finished 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:23.73. Lillie Frichtl finished 20th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.91 seconds while Kirra Lantz finished 21st with a time of 31.18 seconds.

Daiton Piatt finished 21st with a time of 1:24.79 in the 100-yard butterfly while Kylie Piatt finished 21st in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:22.39. Emily Garrelts finished 21st in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:43.68.

Lillie Frichtl finished 21st with a time of 1:32.22 in the 100-yard backstroke while Jaden Bender placed 23rd with a time of 1:54.71.

As a team, PBL finished 10th in the sectional with a score of 10.

IHSA NORMAL SECTIONAL

Team scores

1. Normal University, 267; 2. Normal Community West, 241; 3. Normal Community, 218; 4. Metamora, 176; 5. Bloomington, 145; 6. Pekin, 130; 7. Washington, 72; 8. Stanford Olympia, 63; 9. Pontiac, 31; 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 10; 11. Canton, 7; 12. Lincoln, 7.

1-meter diving

1. Anya Weber (Normal) 412.25; 2. Nataya Boulware (Bloomington) 395.9; 3. Julia Jenkins (Washington) 395.85; 4. Ali Martin (Normal West) 371.55; 5. Rebekah Jun (Normal) 344.5.

200-yard medley relay

1. Normal, 1:49.05; 10. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 2:27.64.

200-yard freestyle

1. Macy Rink (Bloomington) 1:51.71; 22. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 3:23.73.

200-yard individual medley

1. Lilly Culp (Normal) 2:08.75.

50-yard freestyle

1. Poleena Kovalaske (Normal) 23.76; 2. Kelen McDaniels (Pekin) 24.34; 20. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 29.91; 21. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 31.18.

100-yard butterfly

1. Lilly Culp (Normal) 58.09; 21. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:24.79.

100-yard freestyle

1. Macy Rink (Bloomington) 51.64; 21. Kylie Piatt, 1:22.39.

500-yard freestyle

1. Ali Pearson (Normal West) 5:12.86.

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Metamora, 1:39.67; 11. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:12.74.

100-yard backstroke

1. Sophia Benson (Normal) 59.13; 21. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 1:43.68.

100-yard breaststroke

1. Ali Pearson (Normal) 1:06.56; 21. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 1:32.22; 23. Jaden Bender (PBL) 1:54.71.

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Normal, 3:36.13.

NOTE: Individual stats shown above are for PBL swimmers and state-qualifying swimmers.