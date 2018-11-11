GCMS football defeats Sterling Newman Central Catholic 27-12 in IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game

GCMS'S Ryland Holt gets some airtime as he brings in a pass early in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

STERLING -- An interception return for a touchdown by Austin Spiller with less than two minutes remaining stopped a late Sterling Newman drive and sealed a 27-12 road victory for Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal game at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

"The defense played outstanding all game," GCMS coach Mike Allen said. "They performed and executed."

Ben Freehill made two field goals — a 22-yarder with 45 seconds left in the first half and a 29-yarder with 1:31 left in the third quarter — becoming GCMS's all-time field goal leader in the process.

"He's a special weapon," Allen said, "and we're glad he's on our team."

GCMS' defense struck first on an 83-yard fumble return by Jared Trantina to give the Falcons a 10-0 lead in the third quarter, and after an interception by Lane Short, GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard hit Aidan Laughery on a 52-yard touchdown pass to extend the Falcons' lead to 20-6.

Garard finished 10 of 16 for 151 passing yards to lead the Falcons' offense. Next up for GCMS (12-0) is a trip to Eastland-Pearl City (12-0) next weekend.

"It's a great feeling to come up here and play a class act in a program like Sterling Newman," Allen said. "We couldn't be more pleased for our team, our school and our community."