GCMS High School girls basketball defeats Iroquois West 59-29 in season opener

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team started its season with a 59-29 win in the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic over Iroquois West on Monday.

The Falcons outscored Iroquois West in the first quarter as Hannah Hathaway made two 3-pointers and Claire Retherford drained two field goals. Megan Moody, Emily Clinton, Abby Spiller and Ryleigh Brown each made a basket and Makenzi Bielfeldt made a free throw.

In the second quarter, GCMS outscored the Raiders 12-11 as Hathaway had five points, Moody drained a 3-pointer and Spiller and Retherford each had a basket. The Falcons then outscored Iroquois West 18-11 in the third quarter as Hathaway drained two more 3-pointers, Makenzi Bielfledt each had four points and Rylee Tompkins and Moody each had two points.

In the fourth quarter, GCMS outscored the Raiders 10-1 as Brown had five points, Moody had three points and Spiller had two points.

Hathaway ended the game with 17 points while Retherford and Moody each scored in double figures as well with 10 points. Brown had seven points, Spiller had six points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points and Tompkins and Clinton each had two points.

GCMS 59, Iroquois West 29

IW 6 11 11 1 -- 29

GCMS 19 12 18 10 -- 59

Iroquois West (0-1)

Shelby Johnson 5-2-12, Emma Lopez 0-0-0, Olivia Gaytan 0-0-0, Anahi Munoz 0-0-0, Nini Papunashvilli 0-0-0, Lesly Andrade 0-0-0, Madisyn Shambrook 0-0-0, Ashton Miller 1-1-3, Jacey Stiers 3-0-6, Taylor Talbert 0-0-0, Merrek Sweeney 3-2-8, Abby Kocher 0-0-0. Totals 12-5-29.

GCMS (1-0)

Claire Retherford 5-0-10, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3-5, Hannah Hathaway 6-0-17, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 4-1-10, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 3-0-6, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 3-1-7. Totals 24-18-59.