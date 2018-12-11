IHSA football semifinal predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 2 Camp Point Central (11-1) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (12-0)
1A -- No. 6 Forreston (10-2) at No. 4 Lena-Winslow (10-1)
2A -- No. 1 GCMS (12-0) at No. 3 Lanark Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)
2A -- No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)
3A -- No. 2 Carlinville (12-0) at No. 1 Monticello (12-0)
3A -- No. 1 Byron (12-0) at No. 15 Herscher (8-4)
4A -- No. 4 Rochester (11-1) at No. 3 Kankakee McNamara (11-1)
5A -- No. 4 Lombard Montini (11-1) at No. 2 Sterling (11-1)
6A -- No. 1 Cary-Grove (12-0) at No. 6 Niles Notre Dame (10-2)
7A -- No. 7 Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) vs. No. 22 St. Charles North (8-3)
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (99-21)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
St. Teresa
Monticello
Byron
Rochester
Sterling
Cary-Grove
Mt. Carmel
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley playoff machine rolls on.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (103-17)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
Maroa-Forsyth
Carlinville
Byron
Rochester
Lombard Montini
Cary-Grove
Mt. Carmel
Last year’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game between GCMS and Maroa-Forsyth was a game for the ages, and it looks like there’s a high possibility of a rematch.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (102-18)
A-O
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
St. Teresa
Monticello
Byron
Rochester
Montini
Cary-Grove
Chicago Mt. Carmel
After two straight lengthy road trips north, GCMS will reward its fans next week with a shorter trip to a Memorial Stadium in Champaign for the state championship game.
Zach Carpenter, Rantoul Press (95-25)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
St. Teresa
Monticello
Byron
Rochester
Montini
Cary-Grove
Mt. Carmel
Both GCMS and Monticello will be playing for a state championship. So will the Bombers, whose closest postseason test thus far has been Fisher.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (97-23)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Byron
Rochester
Lombard Montini
Cary-Grove
Mt. Carmel
This is the year Cully Welter gets his state championship at Monticello. His last came in 2002 at what was then Aledo and is now Mercer County — the end of a run of three titles in five years. Of course, the Sages have to take down Carlinville first.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (96-24)
Argenta-Oreana
Lena-Winslow
GCMS
Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello
Byron
Rochester
Lombard Montini
Niles Notre Dame
Chicago Mt. Carmel
Monticello Sages earn first trip to state championship game in program history.
