IHSA football semifinal predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 2 Camp Point Central (11-1) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (12-0)

1A -- No. 6 Forreston (10-2) at No. 4 Lena-Winslow (10-1)

2A -- No. 1 GCMS (12-0) at No. 3 Lanark Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)

2A -- No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)

3A -- No. 2 Carlinville (12-0) at No. 1 Monticello (12-0)

3A -- No. 1 Byron (12-0) at No. 15 Herscher (8-4)

4A -- No. 4 Rochester (11-1) at No. 3 Kankakee McNamara (11-1)

5A -- No. 4 Lombard Montini (11-1) at No. 2 Sterling (11-1)

6A -- No. 1 Cary-Grove (12-0) at No. 6 Niles Notre Dame (10-2)

7A -- No. 7 Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) vs. No. 22 St. Charles North (8-3)



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (99-21)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

St. Teresa

Monticello

Byron

Rochester

Sterling

Cary-Grove

Mt. Carmel



The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley playoff machine rolls on.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (103-17)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

Maroa-Forsyth

Carlinville

Byron

Rochester

Lombard Montini

Cary-Grove

Mt. Carmel



Last year’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game between GCMS and Maroa-Forsyth was a game for the ages, and it looks like there’s a high possibility of a rematch.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (102-18)

A-O

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

St. Teresa

Monticello

Byron

Rochester

Montini

Cary-Grove

Chicago Mt. Carmel



After two straight lengthy road trips north, GCMS will reward its fans next week with a shorter trip to a Memorial Stadium in Champaign for the state championship game.





Zach Carpenter, Rantoul Press (95-25)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

St. Teresa

Monticello

Byron

Rochester

Montini

Cary-Grove

Mt. Carmel



Both GCMS and Monticello will be playing for a state championship. So will the Bombers, whose closest postseason test thus far has been Fisher.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (97-23)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Byron

Rochester

Lombard Montini

Cary-Grove

Mt. Carmel



This is the year Cully Welter gets his state championship at Monticello. His last came in 2002 at what was then Aledo and is now Mercer County — the end of a run of three titles in five years. Of course, the Sages have to take down Carlinville first.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (96-24)

Argenta-Oreana

Lena-Winslow

GCMS

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Byron

Rochester

Lombard Montini

Niles Notre Dame

Chicago Mt. Carmel



Monticello Sages earn first trip to state championship game in program history.