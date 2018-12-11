Milford/Cissna Park football team wins 8-man league state title

MONMOUTH — Milford/Cissna Park defeated Alden-Hebron 66-14 on Friday in the 8-Man Football Association tital game.

The inaugural 8-man playoffs featured four teams.

The Bearcats produced 525 total yards of offense, including 507 on the ground, while their defense yielded only 91 yards and forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.

Milford/Cissna Park finished its season with a 9-1 record, defeating Lake Forest Academy (60-38), Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf (58-14), Champaign Judah Christian (64-24), Wisconsin-based Wausau Newman Catholic (58-34), Alden-Hebron (78-34), Missouri-based Shelbyville North Shelby (46-36) and Judah Christian again (56-6) before losing its regular-season finale to Lake Forest Academy (38-26) and defeating Rockford Christian Life (56-28) in the semifinals.

Prior to Friday’s title game, Kennedy Kunsch had 950 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 carries along with 10 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns on offense. On defense, he had 81 tackles.

Jared Schunke completed 51-of-99 passes for 903 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 79 tackles on defense while Angel Salinas had 909 yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 carries and nine receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.