PBL girls basketball loses 53-43 to Villa Grove/Heritage in season opener

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 53-43 to Villa Grove/Heritage in its season opener in the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Monday.

PBL was led by 25 points from Mackenzie Bruns, who nailed 8-of-11 free throws. Katelyn Crabb added five points while Brooke Walder and Kirra Lantz each had four points, Baylee Cosgrove and Lorena Arnett each had two points and MaKenna Ecker had one point.

Villa Grove/Heritage 53, PBL 43

PBL 21 9 4 9 — 43

VG/H 11 17 12 13 — 53

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Crabb 5, Mal. Ecker 0, Bruns 25, Schwarz 0, Cosgrove 2, Lantz 4, Wieneke 0, Walder 4, Arnett 2, MaK. Ecker 1. Total 43.

Villa Grove/Heritage

Ray 4, Burwell 2, Wegeng 6, Block 12, Holloman 23, Knell 2, Wright 0, Campbell 4. Total 53.

Three-pointers: PBL 1 (Bruns); VG/H 2 (Block, Holloman).