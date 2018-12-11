The Great Rostradamus: GCMS football at Eastland-Pearl City

Last Saturday was a challenge. This upcoming Saturday will be a bigger challenge.

After a three-hour tour to Sterling that proved to be more fruitful, and much less disastrous, than the tour experienced by the characters in Gilligan's Island, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's football team will make another long-distance trip, this time traveling over 200 miles to Northwest Illinois to face Eastland-Pearl City.

The two teams each meet in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game with undefeated records.

While I do not know much about E-PC, I do know that it won't be the first time that the Wolves will face a defending state champion. They defeated Lena-Winslow -- the defending by a score of 20-14 in week five.

The Wolves also defeated Forreston -- which faces Lena-Winslow in the 1A semifinals -- by a score of 34-8 in week four.

GCMS and E-PC have met before, as the Falcons defeated the Wolves 50-14 in the first round of the 2A playoffs en route to winning the state title.

It was the 10th victory during the Falcons' 26-game winning streak. Throughout the win streak, GCMS has won games in multiple ways. After a regular season in which the Falcons had won all their games by 28 points or more and won by scores of 76-6 and 31-7 in the first two rounds of the playoffs, they defeated Newman Central Catholic in a true four-quarter game.

The Comets had a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining in the game, but Austin Spiller thwarted that chance with a interception that he returned for a touchdown as GCMS won 27-12.

While E-PC will provide another challenge, if not a bigger challenge, I'm sure the Falcons will find another way to win.

Predicted score: GCMS 21, Eastland-Pearl City 14