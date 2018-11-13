GCMS girls basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Salt Fork

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 44-34 Tuesday over Salt Fork in the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.

Claire Retherford -- who finished the game with 25 points -- made four baskets while Makenzi Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each added a bucket in the first quarter as GCMS went into the second quarter leading 12-8.

In the second quarter, Megan Moody scored five points while Retherford had four points and Spiller and Ryleigh Brown each had two points as the Falcons went into halftime leading 25-13.

In the third quarter, Retherford and Bielfeldt scored five and two points, respectively. In the fourth quarter, Retherford had eight points and Bielfeldt and Moody each had two points.

Moody and Bielfeldt finished the game with seven and six points, respectively, while Spiller had four points and Brown had two points.

GCMS 44, Salt Fork 34

SF 8 5 11 10 -- 34

GCMS 12 13 7 12 -- 44

Salt Fork

Kayleigh Davis 0-0-0, Amber Kirby 0-0-0, Carysn Todd 4-0-8, McKenna Plotner 1-0-2, Madison Kirby 3-2-9, Katie Fritz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Russell 4-0-9, Linzi Fauver 0-0-0, Jordan Jones 3-0-6, Jaden Baum 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-34.

GCMS (2-0)

Claire Retherford 11-4-25, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-4-6, Hannah Hathaway 0-0-0, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 3-0-7, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 2-0-4, Ryleigh Brown 0-2-2. Totals 17-9-44.

3-pointers -- Salt Fork 2 (Kirby, Russell). GCMS (Moody).