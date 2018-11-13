GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball defeats PBL 31-12

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31-12 on Monday.

For GCMS, Mindy Brown had 13 points while Cally Kroon had five points, Allison Spiller had four points, Kate Kristensen had three points and Mallory Rosendahl, Elizabeth Giroux and Molly Killian each had two points.

Bailey Luebchow led PBL with six points while Bailey Bruns had four points and Jordyn Goss had two points.

“(It was a) tough loss last night against a very athletic and talented GCMS team. Hats off to (GCMS seventh-grade coach Deanna) Leitz — she has done a great job with her girls this season,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. “They are the No. 1 seed in the (IESA Class 3A PBL) regional and they are well deserving of this recognition.

“Offensively our girls continue to struggle to make shots. I continue to say their effort is there defensively, but we are still having difficulty rebounding the ball, holding onto the ball, and finishing strong. These girls have a lot of talent and potential. They just have to believe it."

The Panthers will start postseason play on Saturday. Third-seeded PBL will play Clifton Central Nash at 10:15 a.m. at PBL Junior High School.

“These are a wonderful group of girls who would love the support and Saturday at their game,” Johnson said.

GCMS, meanwhile, will face either fourth-seeded Iroquois West or fifth-seeded Hoopeston Area in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday.



7th-grade girls

GCMS 31, PBL 12

PBL 0 2 2 8 — 12

GCMS 18 3 2 8 — 31

PBL

Jordyn Goss 1-0-2, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 3-0-6, Bailey Bruns 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Pickens 0-0-0, Busboom 0-0-0, Putnam 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-12.

GCMS

Mallory Rosendahl 1-0-2, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Elizabeth Giroux 1-0-2, Mindy Brown 5-3-13, Anna Warren 0-0-0, Emma Freehill 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 1-1-3, Allison Spiller 1-2-4, Molly Killian 1-0-2, Addison Kerchenfaut 0-0-0, Cally Kroon 2-1-5, Kyah Lee 0-0-0, Jolie Wade 0-0-0, Lily Breeden 0-0-0. Totals 12-7-31.