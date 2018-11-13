PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats GCMS 30-8

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 30-8 Monday, Nov. 12, over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

After taking an 8-3 lead into the second quarter and a 12-6 advantage into halftime, PBL outscored GCMS 8-2 in the third quarter and 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

"We had a slow start last night, but was able to pull ahead in the second half," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

Trixie Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with eight points Losa Suaava had six points while Morgan Uden, Kate Wilson, Emily Robidoux and Bailey Bruns each had four points.

"It was really nice to see balanced scoring and for someone else besides Losa and Emily to lead the team in scoring. It was nice to see Morgan and Kate putting up shots. Our defense was really good in the second half, and we were able to work on getting better with our halfcourt defense," Rubarts said.

"For us to win the regional this year, it is going to take a team effort on both sides of the court to win it. We are in a very competitive regional, where I feel any team could take home the trophy. We are going to devote our practice time to getting better offensively as a team and try our best to stay in game shape."

For GCMS, Olivia Hawthorne scored four points while Mindy Brown had two points and Reagan Tompkins and Aubrey Williams each had one point.

8th-grade girls

PBL 30, GCMS 8

PBL 8 4 8 10 -- 30

GCMS 3 3 2 0 -- 8

PBL

Morgan Uden 2-0-4, Kate Wilson 2-0-4, Trixie Johnson 4-0-8, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 3-0-6, Emily Robidoux 2-0-4, Bailey Bruns 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0. Totals 15-0-30.

GCMS

Rylee Stevens 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 1-0-2, Madison McCreary 0-0-0, Ryan Miller 0-0-0, Emily Vaughn 0-0-0, Kianna Sutton 0-0-0, Reagan Tompkins 0-1-1, Elizza Koester 0-0-0, Kyra Lockhart 0-0-0, Olivia Hawthorne 2-0-4, Emily Fehr 0-0-0, Aubrey Williams 0-1-1. Totals 3-2-8.