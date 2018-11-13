PBL girls basketball loses 52-41 to Unity

FISHER -- Mackenzie Bruns nearly stole the show again with a game-high 23 points, her second straight 20-plus-point outing for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's girls basketball team, but Unity (2-0) claimed a 52-41 tournament win over the Panthers (0-2) thanks to a team-high 21 points from Elyce Knudsen.

Both Knudsen, who tallied six rebounds, four blocks and two steals, and Jordy Curtis also buried three three-pointers each.

Baylee Cosgrove had seven points for PBL while Kirra Lantz had six points, Katelyn Crabb had four points and Clarisa Wieneke had one point.

Unity 52, PBL 41

UNITY

Curtis 15, Charleston 4, Stacy 8, C. Reed 0, M. Reed 0, Steinman 0, Knudsen 21, Miebach 4. Total 52.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Crabb 4, Mal. Ecker 0, Bruns 23, Schwarz 0, Cosgrove 7, Lantz 6, Wienke 1, Walder 0, Mak Ecker 0. Total 41

Unity 7 15 13 17 —52

PBL 16 9 9 7 —47

Three-pointers: Unity 5 (Curtis 3, Knudsen 2); PBL 2 (Bruns, Lantz).