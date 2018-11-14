PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Milford in regular-season finale

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 38-17 in its regular-season finale against Milford.

With the win, PBL improved its record to 12-7.

The girls played a great game. It was the last time these eighth-graders will play a competitive basketball game on that floor. They really played with a lot of passion for the game," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "They play so well as a team and have improved so much during the season. This group of young ladies have put in the time and have been very coachable and that is why they have been so successful."

Losa Suaava -- who finished the game with 18 points -- had eight points in the first quarter while Emily Robidoux and Morgan Uden each added a basket as PBL outscored Milford 12-3 during the quarter.

In the second quarter, Suaava had four points while Robidoux -- who finished the game with eight points, as did Trixie Johnson -- added a basket as the Panthers went into halftime leading 18-9.

Suaava and Johnson scored six and five third-quarter points, respectively, while Uden -- who finished the game with four points -- and Robidoux each had two points as PBL extended its lead to 33-12.

Johnson and Robidoux had three and two points, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

The eighth-grade Panthers have been assigned to the IESA Class 3A Iroquois West Regional, which starts Tuesday, Nov. 27.

"Now it is time for a new season," Rubarts said. "Everyone starts regional play 0-0 and it doesn't matter whether you have won or lost against the teams you are playing. It's about who shows up to get it done. I have no doubt that we will be ready to go."

8th-grade girls

PBL 38, Milford 17

MIL 3 6 3 5 -- 17

PBL 12 6 15 5 -- 38

Milford

Kirstyn Lucht 2-0-4, Brynlee Wright 2-0-4, Leppard 0-0-0, Jahni Lavicka 1-0-2, Hayman 0-0-0, Lydia Puetz 2-0-6, Anna McEwen 0-0-0, Mowrey 0-1-1. Totals 7-1-17.

PBL (12-7)

Morgan Uden 2-0-4, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 3-2-8, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 9-0-18, Emily Robidoux 4-0-8, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-38.