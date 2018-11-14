PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Milford 15-11

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 15-11 over Milford on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

With the win, PBL finished its season with an 8-9 overall record and a 4-2 record in the Twin County Conference.

“(It was a) great win for our girls last night,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. “It is nice to end our regular season with a win on our home court.”

The Panthers outscored Milford 7-2 in the first quarter as Bailey Luebchow scored four points, Aubree Gooden had two points and Mackenzie Swan added a free throw.

Bailey Bruns scored PBL’s only two points in the second quarter as the Panthers went into halftime leading 9-8. Luebchow had two points and Bruns and Brooke Kleinert each made a free throw in the third quarter as PBL extended its lead to 13-11.

While the Panthers’ defense shut out Milford in the fourth quarter, Bruns made PBL’s lone basket of the quarter.

Luebchow finished the game as PBL’s leading scorer with six points while Bruns had five points, Gooden had two points and Swan and Kleinert each had one point.



7th-grade girls

PBL 15, Milford 11

MIL 2 6 3 0 — 11

PBL 7 2 4 2 — 15

Milford

Anna McEwen 3-0-7, Hunter Mowrey Hunter 1-0-2, Brown 0-0-0, Lavicka 0-0-0, Claire Francis 1-0-2, Emma McEwen 0-0-0, Cullom 0-0-0, Kaydance Schaubert 0-0-0. Totals 5-0-11.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-1-1, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 3-0-6, Bailey Bruns 2-1-5, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-1-1. Totals 6-3-15.

3-pointers — Milford (A. McEwen).