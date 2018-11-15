GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 66-39 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.

Claire Retherford led the Falcons (2-1) with 19 points in a losing effort while Makenzi Bielfeldt added seven points, Megan Moody and Ryleigh Brown each had four points, Hannah Hathaway and Abby Spiller each had two points and Emily Clinton scored a point.

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, GCMS 39

SJO 20 12 18 16 -- 66

GCMS 13 12 6 8 -- 39

St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0)

Maclayne Taylor 2-0-5, Hannah Dukeman 9-0-18, Angela Palmer 0-0-0, Ella Armstrong 3-0-7, Payton Jacob 0-0-0, Atleigh Hamilton 0-0-0, Katie Cramer 0-0-0, Taylor Barnes 1-0-2, Erinn Miller 0-0-0, Payton Vallee 1-1-3, Peyton Crowe 8-1-21, Bree Trimble 4-2-10. Totals 27-9-66.

GCMS (2-1)

Claire Retherford 6-6-19, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-1-7, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 1-1-4, Emily Clinton 1-1-4, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-2-4. Totals 13-11-39.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph-Ogden 6 (Crowe 4, Taylor, Armstrong). GCMS 2 (Retherford, Moody).