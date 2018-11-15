PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 33-24 Thursday over St. Matthew.

In the first quarter, PBL outscored St. Matthew 9-8 as Kendall Swanson scored five points and Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling each added two points. In the second quarter, Swanson and Beau Kleinert each had two points as PBL went into halftime with a 13-11 lead.

The Panthers outscored St. Matthew 8-4 in the third quarter as Swanson and Ager each scored four points. In the fourth quarter, Swanson had seven points while Snelling had three points and Ager had two points.

Swanson finished the game with 18 points while Ager had eight points, Snelling had five points and Kleinert had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 33, St. Matthew 24

STM 8 3 4 9 -- 24

PBL 9 4 8 12 -- 33

St. Matthew

Martin Mondala 4-0-8, Louie Santos 0-0-0, Daniel Messen 1-1-3, Matty Delorenzo 1-0-2, Isaac Turk 0-0-0, Jude Pisarczyk 0-0-0, Dane Taylor 0-0-0, Immanuel Nuosu 2-0-4, Ryan Henderson 3-1-7. Totals 11-2-24.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 3-2-8, Kayden Snelling 2-1-5, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 8-2-18. Totals 14-5-33.