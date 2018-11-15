PBL girls basketball gains first win of 2018-19 season via 51-38 score over Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team built a comfortable halftime lead and held on through the final two quarters for a 51-38 win Thursday over Fisher.

Mackenzie Bruns paced the Panthers (1-2) with 19 points, while Sidney Hood had 17 points for Fisher (0-3).

Hannah Schwarz also scored in double figures for PBL with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while MaKenna Ecker added six points, Kirra Lantz had five points, Baylee Cosgrove had four points and Clarisa Wieneke and Brooke Walder each had two points.

PBL 51, Fisher 38

Fisher 8 11 11 8 —38

PBL 13 14 12 12 —51

FISHER

Bishop 4, Hood 17, Burk 5, Clanton 0, Keeton 0, Stipp 0, McCoy 3, Carpenter 0, Smith 9. Total 38.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Crabb 0, Bruns 19, Schwarz 13, Cosgrove 4, Lantz 5, Wieneke 2, Walder 2, Arnett 0, Fritchl, MaK. Ecker 6. Total 51.

Three-pointers: Fisher 1 (Burk); PBL 4 (Schwarz 3, Lantz).