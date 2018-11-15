PBL’s Tyler Weigel goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s seventh-grade boys basketball game against St. Matthew.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 33-23 Thursday over Champaign St. Matthew.

In the first quarter, PBL outscored St. Matthew 7-2 as Braylen Arnette had five points and Trey Spenard added two points. In the second quarter, Spenard scored four points and Connor Atkins and Jake Swan each contributed two points as PBL went into halftime leading 15-10.

The Panthers outscored St. Matthew 10-6 in the third quarter as Spenard scored six points and Noah Steiner and Atkins each added two points. In the fourth quarter, Spenard tallied six more points while Atkins had a basket.

At the game's end, Spenard had a team-high 18 points while Atkins added six points, Arnette had five points and Steiner and Swan each had two points.

7th-grade boys

PBL 33, St. Matthew 23

STM 2 8 6 7 -- 23

PBL 7 8 10 8 -- 33

St. Matthew

Grant Evangelisti 0-0-0, Cole Kemper 1-0-2, Jimmy Henderson 1-1-4, Thomas Covapi 0-0-0, Ben Horn 2-0-4, Eli Schmidt 2-0-4, Lucas Dixon 1-0-3, Tim Oliver 1-0-2, Cory Matthews 1-2-4, Robbie Vavrik 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-23.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 2-0-5, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 9-0-18, Tyler Weigel 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Connor Atkins 3-0-6, Jake Swan 1-0-2, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-33.

3-pointers -- St. Matthew 2 (Henderson, Dixon). PBL (Arnette).