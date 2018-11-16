GCMS boys basketball preparing to host Thanksgiving tourney with shorthanded roster

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team’s practice on Friday was shorthanded — for a good reason.

The next Saturday, 21 of the Falcons’ basketball players will be suiting up for an IHSA Class 2A state semifinal football game. In the meantime, the remaining 12 have been in the gym for the past two weeks preparing for the 2018-19 season.

“These guys here have done a great job,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “The guys have been working hard. They’ve been doing a good job of getting after it with each other. I think there’s been a lot of progress in the two weeks of preseason (practice).”

Tompkins said he was happy about the overall numbers for the program, as more than 30 players are signed up.

“Our numbers are great,” Tompkins said. “They’re a little bit higher than they’ve been in the past couple of years.”

The Falcons are scheduled to start their season by hosting the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament, which begins on Monday. Tompkins said he did not expect those playing football to be available.

“We’re confident in the football team that they’re going to do well tomorrow,” Tompkins said Friday. “They’ve been playing so well, so we’re prepared with these guys that will be playing next week in our tournament. They’re ready to go. When the football guys’ season is done, which is hopefully next Friday in the state championship game, we’ll welcome them back, then they will just kind of get back into it. They’re multi-sport guys, so they like to go from one (sport) to the next.

“It’s a good situation to have. It helps younger guys get better in a hurry because they’re going against varsity competition. It gives us a chance for some players to step up in leadership. It’s also great to see our football team doing so well.”

Connor Birky, who averaged 10.3 points and 2.1 assists per game with a 46.4 field-goal percentage, a 75-percent free-throw percentage and 64 3-pointers made last year, is among the players expected to play in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.

He, Caleb Bleich and Chris Hood are the three lone seniors — GCMS has nine total seniors, including football players — in practice for the past two weeks.

“They’ve done a really good job of setting the tone,” Tompkins said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and they’ve done a good job of being good leaders both verbally and in how they carry themselves.”

Among the basketball players still playing football are Bryce Barnes, who was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A/2A All-State second team, and Ryland Holt, who was named to the fourth team.

Barnes averaged 14.1 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with a 47.9 field-goal percentage and 20 3-pointers made last season while Holt averaged 12.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game with a 61.2 field-goal percentage and 71.3 free-throw percentage.

Ben Freehill, who made 30 3-pointers and averaged 2.3 assists per game last year, is the football team’s placekicker.

Last year, the football players, who won the 2017 2A state championship, joined the basketball team to play two games on Saturday, one day after the state-title game.

If GCMS’s football team wins on Saturday, Friday’s games will be moved to Wednesday, meaning there will be only one game on Saturday.

“If they’re healthy and wanting to play, they can come back right away,” Tompkins said. “If they need to take some rest, we encourage them to take rest. We want them to make a decision that’s best for them at this point in the season.”

With the full roster on board, GCMS won their final two games of last year’s Thanksgiving Tournament to start a 17-game winning streak that catapulted the Falcons to a 25-4 record last year.

The season ended with GCMS — which is seeking its first regional crown since 2009 — losing to Monticello in the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.

“We’re excited about the season with the experience coming back,” Tompkins said. “We’re excited about what we have. It’s an exciting time. I feel that we have the potential to do very well. We’ve got to stay healthy. We’ve got to make sure we play together and have good team chemistry.”

The Falcons’ summer competitions helped their team chemistry, Tompkins said, as they participated in four tournaments, including tourneys at Normal West, Braidwood and Jacksonville.

“We competed against very good teams. We played the likes of Kankakee, Chatham Glenwood and some (Class) 4A competition. That was good for us. It was good for our growth and development, and I think the kids learned and got better from it,” Tompkins said.

“They did a nice job of working with each other. Having that chemistry is so important — what your culture and your mindset is — and it’s a good combination of guys who want to play for each other and who want to be successful. As long as we continue that mentality, we’re excited about our potential.”

GCMS’s Thanksgiving Tournament should have some good competition as well as the Falcons added Warrensburg-Latham and Eureka — which have 1,200 coaching wins among W-L head coach Vic Binkley and Eureka head coach Tim Meiss — to the tourney, and will face Fisher as well. The tourney has eight teams.

“It’s a good field,” Tompkins said. “We’re excited about it.”

Along with hosting familiar opponents Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Dec. 11) and Hoopeston Area (Jan. 5) and traveling to Watseka (Feb. 5) and participating in the Monticello Tournament on Dec. 26-28, GCMS beefed up its nonconference schedule with road games at Cissna Park (Jan. 15) and St. Thomas More (Feb. 9).

“We have a good non-conference schedule,” Tompkins said. “Cissna Park’s going to be one of the top teams in 1A. St. Thomas More is a close-proximity school in 2A that we knew would be a good opportunity for us to play a good program.”

Last year, GCMS claimed the Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season championship while Ridgeview defeated the Falcons in the HOIC Tournament championship game.

The Falcons’ regular-season date with the Mustangs, who went on to win a 1A sectional championship last year, will be at home on Feb. 1.

“Ridgeview has had a ton of success in the last five years, so we need to play well, but we also know everybody else in the conference is going to be geared up for us,” Tompkins said. “We were fortunate enough to win the conference last season, so teams are going to be coming after us.”

The Falcons’ HOIC debut will be at home against Flanagan-Cornell on Friday, Nov. 30. They will travel to Tri-Valley (Dec. 4) before hosting Fisher on Dec. 20.

GCMS will face Tremont and El Paso-Gridley on the road on Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, respectively, before hosting Heyworth (Jan. 11), Deer Creek-Mackinaw (Jan. 18) and Fieldcrest (Jan. 29) and traveling to Eureka (Feb. 8), LeRoy (Feb. 12) and Lexington (Feb. 15).

The HOIC Tournament will be held Jan. 19-26.

“I think a lot of people are looking at Fieldcrest having a good season,” Tompkins said. “Tremont’s one of the teams that a lot of people have talked about. We know EP-G and Tri-Valley are perennially in the thick. The HOIC has been battle-tested year-in and year-out. There are always teams making deep pushes into the postseason because of the competition that we provide for each other.”