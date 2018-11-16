GCMS girls basketball finishes fourth in Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic after 37-35 loss to Unity

GIBSON CITY — A 10-point rally was not enough for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team as Unity claimed a 37-35 victory in the third-place game of the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Friday.

Hannah Hathaway started the rally with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter with GCMS trailing 33-26. After Ryleigh Brown tallied a bucket for the Falcons, Unity’s Jordy Curtis made a basket as well to extend her team’s lead to 35-28.

From there, however, GCMS went on a 7-0 run. Makenzi Bielfeldt made two free throws with 6:07 left in the game. After Claire Retherford made a basket, Bielfeldt tied the game with a three-point play with 5:18 remaining.

The game would be scoreless for nearly the next five minutes before Unity’s Rysa Stacy made what would be a game-winning layup with less than 10 seconds remaining. A potential game-tying shot by Bielfeldt spun out of the rim on the Falcons’ final possession.

“The girls kept working hard. We kept chipping away. We were never out of reach,” GCMS head coach Keri Dronbusch said. “They just working it around and playing our basketball. Unfortunately, we let them have a couple of runs, and that put us in a spot to try to climb back into it, but I feel that we never got out of reach. We just couldn’t get over that hump.”

Hathaway made a 3-pointer to put GCMS up 3-0. After Unity went on a 7-0 run, free throws by Bielfeldt made the score 7-5 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

Bielfeldt made another free throw with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter as GCMS ended the quarter trailing 10-6.

Unity’s Abbie Charleston and GCMS’s Retherford each exchanged buckets to make the score 12-8 before a basket by Stacy and a free throw by Bielfeldt resulted in the score being 14-9 with 5:49 left in the second quarter.

After Brown made a basket for the Falcons, a 3-pointers by Unity‘s Elyce Knudsen increased the Rockets’ lead to 17-11. After a basket by Hathaway made the score 17-13, a three-point play by Stacy extended Unity’s advantage to 20-13 with 46.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

A basket by GCMS’s Spiller cut the Falcons’ deficit to 20-15 by halftime.

Knudsen — who finished with a game-high 19 points and would be named to the all-tournament team — scored 11 of Unity’s 13 third-quarter points while Curtis — who was also named to the all-tournament team — added a basket. Bielfeldt scored five third-quarter points — including a three-point play with 5:18 remaining in the quarter — while Retherford made three free throws and Megan Moody made a basket.

While Bielfeldt finished the game leading GCMS in scoring with 12 points, Retherford (seven points) and Megan Moody (two points) would each be named to the all-tournament team.

Hathaway finished Friday’s game with eight points while Brown had four points and Spiller added two points.

With the loss on Friday, the Falcons fell to 2-2 and finished fourth in the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.

“We’re kind of working out all the kinks and seeing where we’re at, and now we know,” Dornbusch said. “We’ll keep improving from here. We had a great start to the season this week, and I’m looking forward to (the rest of) the season.”

The Falcons’ next two games will be at Eureka on Monday, Nov. 26, and at home against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Nov. 27.



Unity 37, GCMS 35

UNITY 10 10 13 4 — 37

GCMS 6 9 9 9 — 35

Unity (3-1)

Jordy Curtis 2-0-4, Abbie Charleston 3-0-6, Rysa Stacy 2-4-8, Chloee Reed 0-0-0, Morgan Steinman 0-0-0, Elyce Knudsen 7-2-19, Martina Miebach 0-0-0. Totals 14-9-37.

GCMS (2-2)

Claire Retherford 2-3-7, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-10-12, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-8, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 2-0-4. Totals 10-13-35.

3-pointers — Unity 4 (Knudsen 4). GCMS 2 (Hathaway 2).



LADY FALCON/BUNNIE TIP-OFF CLASSIC

All-tournament team

Madison Kirby, Salt Fork; Carsyn Todd, Salt Fork; Claire Retherford, GCMS; Megan Moody, GCMS; Payton Crowe, St. Joseph-Ogden; Hannah Dukeman, St. Joseph-Ogden; Bree Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden; Elyce Knudsen, Unity; Jordy Curtis, Unity; Kyleigh Block, Villa Grove/Heritage; Aliya Holloman, Villa Grove/Heritage; Mackenzie Bruns, PBL; Sidney Hood, Fisher.

