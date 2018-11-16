PBL girls basketball defeats Salt Fork 57-49 in fifth-place game of Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 57-49 over Salt Fork in the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic’s fifth-place game on Friday.

Mackenzie Bruns — who would be named to the all-tournament team — led PBL (2-2) in scoring with 18 points while MaKenna Ecker and Hannah Schwarz each scored in double figures as well with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Baylee Cosgrove and Kirra Lantz each scored six points while Brooke Walder had four points and Katelyn Crabb added two points.



PBL 57, Salt Fork 49

PBL 6 16 10 14 11 —57

SF 18 5 11 12 3 —49

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Crabb 2, Mal. Ecker 0, Rudin 0, Bruns 18, Schwarz 10, Cosgrove 6, Lantz 6, Wieneke 0, Walder 4, Arnett 0, Fritchl 0, Mak. Ecker 11. Total 57.

SALT FORK

Davis 6, A. Kirby 0, Todd 14, Plotner 0, Hettmansberger 0, M. Kirby 25, Russell 2, Fauver 2, Jones 0. Total 49.

Three-pointers: PBL 4 (Lantz 2, Schwarz 2); Salt Fork 9 (Todd 4, M. Kirby 3, Davis 2).