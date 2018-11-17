GCMS football defeats Eastland-Pearl City 14-7 in IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game

LANARK -- The game-winning score might have been a microcosm for how Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.

It was not always pretty, but it produced the desired result.

Despite a low snap, GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard collected the ball and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Holt with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter en route to the Falcons' 14-7 win.

"Sometimes, a win isn't always pretty, but you still take it," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "Our kids played hard. They never gave up. They kept fighting. In the second half, we finally decided that we're going to try to put the ball in the end zone a couple of times, and our kids responded and played very well."

With the win, GCMS reaches the 2A state championship game for the second straight year. The Falcons will face Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

"It's a dream come true," Holt said.

It will be a rematch of last year's 2A state championship game, which the Falcons won 38-32 over Maroa-Forsyth.

"We're moving on to Champaign," said Barnes, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in last year's 2A state-title game. "One more (win) -- that's the goal."

***

Although the low snap was not part of the plan, Garard's pass to Holt to the left side of the end zone did work out as planned.

"It was drawn up to go to Ryland, so I knew I was going to go to him regardless, and he caught it," Garard said.

"It seemed like the ball was in the air forever," Holt added. "It was just kind of like backyard football catching it. I turned around and saw everyone going crazy, and I said, 'This is surreal.'"

"Usually, (Holt's) isolated out there by himself," Allen added. "I didn't draw the bad snap, but we were just trying to isolate (Holt) in the corner and throw it up for him. Nathan Garard just made a heads-up football. It was backyard football right there."

E-PC started its previous drive on its own 11-yard line.

A 9-yard run by Jayden Kempel and a quarterback sneak by Braden Smargiassi gave the Wildcatz a first down, but two runs by Jarod Kempel totaling seven yards was followed by a tackle for loss by GCMS's Joe Allen and a blocked punt that put the ball on E-PC's 26-yard line.

Payton Kean ran for nine yards on first down for GCMS before Jared Trantina ran for first down toward the 12-yard line. Holt's touchdown catch happened on third-and-8.

The Falcons (13-0) ended E-PC's final drive via turnover on downs as Wildcatz quarterback Braden Smargiassi was called for an illegal forward pass on fourth-and-8 from E-PC's own 47-yard line. GCMS's Bryce Barnes provided the pass rush as the Falcons then ran out the final 2:10 on their ensuing possession.

"It was good. I got into an edge rush on him," Barnes said. "Our corners and our safeties played their butts off all game today. I give credit to them for backing me up."

The drive started at EP-C's own 34-yard line. After a 6-yard catch by Jarod Kempel, Lucas Petersen made a reception to put the ball on the Wildcatz's own 45-yard line.

On the next play, however, Hayden Workman and Austin Spiller tackled Jayden Kempel on a screen pass, and a personal-foul penalty by E-PC resulted in a second-and-24. After Petersen caught a pass for a 16-yard gain, a pass intended for Jarod Kempel fell incomplete on third-and-8 as Aidan Laughery covered Kempel.

***

After GCMS's Layne Harden and E-PC's Jayden Kempel traded defensive intercaptions, the Wildcatz (12-1) tied the game at 7-7 with 11:13 left in the fourth quarter as Jayden Kempel completed a 7-yard halfback pass to Jarod Kempel.

It was the 12th time in 13 games that GCMS's defense did not allow a first-half touchdown from scrimmage.

"The defense just kept us in the game, and that's what we've counted on in the playoffs -- let our defense play and just count on putting the ball in the end zone once or twice," Allen said.

The game-tying drive started on E-PC's own 32-yard line following Jayden Kempel's interception. After Barned tackled him for a loss of yards on the next play, but after Jayden Kempel ran for five yards on second down, Travis Spong caught a pass to give the Wildcatz a first down on GCMS's 49-yard line.

After a 5-yard run by Jayden Kempel, Garard and Workman recorded a tackle for loss on second-and-5, but Petersen caught a pass on third-and-6 to give E-PC a first-and-goal on the 8-yard line. The Kempels' pass connection happened two plays later. GCMS then started its ensuing possession on its own 47-yard line before a 9-yard run by Trantina was followed by a first-down by Payton Kean to E-PC's 39-yard line.

Jarod Kempel tackled Aidan Laughery for a 6-yard loss before two incomplete passes forced the Falcons to punt.

***

The game was in a scoreless tie at halftime before GCMS's Jared Trantina scored on a 4-yard run with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

"After halftime, we knew we had to flip the switch," Garard said. "We were a different team during the second half. We were a little ticked off, and we knew we had to get going."

The Falcons' go-ahead drive started on their own 41-yard line.

Workman recovered a Trantina fumble on the first play of the drive before Trantina ran for four yards on second-and-7 and Kean ran for a first down toward E-PC's 46-yard line.

Two more runs by Trantina moved the ball to the Wildcatz's 36-yard line. After an incomplete pass and a Trantina run for a loss of one yard, Garard completed a pass to Jones on third-and-11 to give GCMS a first down on the 10-yard run. A Garard run for six yards was followed by Trantina's touchdown run.

"(In the second half), we just got back to playing football the way we know how -- by running our basic plays," Allen said.

Jones returned the second-half kickoff to E-PC's 21-yard line before two runs by Trantina moved the ball to the 11-yard line for a first down.

However, after Kean ran for six yards and two runs by Trantina resulted in a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, the Falcons were called for a delay-of-game penalty. Ben Freehill's ensuing field-goal attempt was deflected by a E-PC defender before sailing wide right.

The GCMS defense then forced the Wildcatz into a three-and-out prior to the Falcons' first scoring drive.

***

On the opening possession of the game, Jayden Kempel ran for 13 yards on the first play from scrimmage to move the ball to E-PC's own 33-yard line.

However, Jayden Kempel was tackled by Keegan Kutemeier for a loss of one yard on the next play before Harden recorded a tackle for loss on a screen pass. An incomplete pass on third-and-14 was followed by a punt that was blocked by Workman, giving GCMS the ball on E-PC's 21-yard line.

After two runs by Trantina totaling one yard, Spong sacked Garard on third-and-9. After GCMS was called for a false start on fourth-and-19, the Falcons punted on fourth-and-24.

After runs by Braeden Heeren and Jayden Kempel totaled five yards for a third-and-5 on E-PC's own 25-yard line, Laughery and Spiller tackled Kempel for a loss of two yards on a sweep to the left side, forcing the Wildcats to punt.

On third-and-8 on GCMS's ensuing possession, Garard completed a 52-yard pass to Barnes in the first quarter for what would have been a GCMS touchdown, but the score was called back due to a holding penalty.

Laughery caught a pass to put the ball on the Wildcatz's 43-yard line for a first down, but Heeren recovered a fumble on E-PC's own 45-yard line on the next play.

The Falcons' offense committed two turnovers via lost fumbles in the first half while Garard was sacked twice.

"I just reminded them (at halftime) that they have 24 more minutes to make this happen," Allen said. "We shot ourselves in the foot. We had too many penalties in the first half, and it kept killing us. Compliments to (E-PC head coach Jared) McNutt and E-PC. They just played one heck of a defense. They flew to the ball. They hit. They took down. They gave us fits."

After a false-start penalty on E-PC, Kutemeier and Lance Livingston recorded a tackle that resulted in a second-and-13. Harden and Spiller broke up Wildcatz passing attempts on second and third down, respectively, forcing E-PC to punt.

A holding penalty by GCMS and a quarterback sack by the Wildcatz's defense forced the Falcons to punt on fourth-and-24 to E-PC's own 27-yard line.

"Eastland-Pearl City had a great game plan coming in, and the kids played their butts off," Allen said. "This was a great semifinal game."

Runs by Jarod Kempel on second-and-10 and third-and-8 moved the ball to the Wildcatz's own 38-yard line. Jayden Kempel ran for seven yards and Heeren ran for two yards before a quarterback sneak by Braden Smargiassi gave E-PC a first down on the Wildcatz's own 49-yard line.

Two plays later, Jayden Kempel moved the ball to GCMS's 38-yard line on second-and-10. After Jarod Kempel ran for eight yards, Garard recorded a tackle for no gain on second-and-2 before Harden covered Petersen on an incomplete pass on third-and-2.

On fourth-and-2, Workman tackled Heeren short of the first-down marker, giving GCMS the ball back on its own 27-yard line.

After the Falcons went three-and-out on its next possession, Barnes recorded a tackle for loss on third-and-2 on E-PC's ensuing possession, forcing the Wildcatz to punt to GCMS's 33-yard line.

"(Assistant coach Chad) Augspurger puts us in the best position to win the game, and that's what he did today," Barnes said.

Another fumble recovery by the Wildcatz's defense gave E-PC the ball back on GCMS's 40-yard line.

After Heeren ran for seven yards, Workman and Jordan Lee recorded a tackle for no gain on second-and-3. After an incomplete pass on third-and-3, Petersen caught a pass to move the ball to the 30-yard line.

Joe Allen recorded a tackle for loss of yards on the next play. After Jayden Kempel ran for nine yards on second-and-12, Spiller tackled him for no gain on a sweep to the right side on third-and-3.

An incomplete pass forced E-PC to turn the ball over on downs with 1.2 seconds left in the second quarter.