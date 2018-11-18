47th annual GCMS boys basketball Thanksgiving Tournament schedule released

Red Pool

LeRoy, Tri-Point, Warrensburg-Latham, Eureka

Black Pool

Praire Central, Fisher, Iroquois West, GCMS

MONDAY, Nov. 19

Eureka vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.

Prairie Central vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 20

Warrensburg-Latham vs. LeRoy, 5 p.m.

Fisher vs. Iroquois West, 6:30 p.m.

GCMS vs. Prairie Central, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 21

GCMS vs. Fisher, 4 p.m.

Tri-Point vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 5:30 p.m.

Eureka vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Seventh-place game (Black 4th vs. Red 4th), 1 p.m.

Fifth-place game (Black 3rd vs. Red 3rd), 2:30 p.m.

Third-place game (Black 2nd vs. Red 2nd), 4 p.m.

Championship game (Black 1st vs. Red 1st), 5:30 p.m.