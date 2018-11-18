CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Indiana Wesleyan University earned second place in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championship meet on Friday. The second place finish is the best in program history.

Josh Brocato, a 2016 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, was the seventh runner for the Indiana Wesleyan team, finishing in 166th place overall in the field of 330 runners. Brocato’s time was 26:07 for the 8K course.

Katelyn Riffle -- The former PBL volleyball standout had two kills and two blocks for Parkland College in a 25-8, 25-11, 25-7 win last Thursday over Northern Virginia in the first round of the NJCAA Division II tournament.

Riffle had four kills and one block in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win over Grand Rapids later that Thursday in the quarterfinals. In a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 win over Johnson County in Friday's semifinal match, she had seven kills, two blocks and one dig.

In a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 loss to Coffeyville in the championship match on Saturday, Riffle had two kills and two blocks.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout is averaging 0.5 points per game and has four rebounds and one steal for Indiana Wesleyan.

Liberty Jamison -- The former PBL girls basketball standout is averaging 3.2 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.2 steals per game for Lake Land College.

Cassidi Nuckols -- The 2018 PBL graduate is averaging 0.3 rebounds per game for Parkland College's women's basketball team.