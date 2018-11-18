PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated Clifton J.L. Nash 27-11 in the first round of the IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional on Saturday.

Bailey Bruns and Brooke Kleinert each led the Panthers in scoring with eight points while Aubree Gooden added four points. Jordyn Goss, Mackenzie Swan and Mady Kaiser each had two points while Bailey Luebchow had one point.

The Panthers will face Watseka Glenn Raymond in the regional semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

PBL 27, Clifton J.L. Nash 11

