CHAMPAIGN -- For the second straight year, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth football teams will face each other in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game.

Last year, GCMS defeated Maroa-Forsyth won 38-32 as Bryce Barnes caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 left in the game.

"There were a lot of questions last year about whether we should have won that game or if we just got lucky. There is a lot of stuff on social media -- that we got lucky, that Barnes' catch wasn't a catch and we're a program that got lucky one time," Allen said. "The kids kind of picked up on that and didn't forget it. They kind of have a chip on their shoulder -- trying to prove that last year wasn't a fluke. It wasn't the Maroa-Forsyth kids or anything like that -- it was just social media and people coming up to us. It wasn't between the kids at all.

"Both teams are going to be motivated -- us to defend the championship and to prove people that we didn't just get lucky. Maroa-Forsyth's motivated because they just came up little short. (Trojans head coach Josh) Jostes runs an incredible program. As many times as he's been there, he knows what's going on and how to handle it. Both teams are going to have a chip on their shoulder and out to prove things and leave their own legacies."

The win in the state title game ended GCMS's 2017 season with a 14-0 record. The Falcons once again go into the state-title game with an undefeated mark as their winning streak stands at a school-record of 27 games.

"We have never once talked about that to a football team. I'm not a big stat guy. It's an incredible feat, and we'll be able to enjoy that when it's done," Allen said. "We celebrate a win from the time after the game until the time we walk off the field, and then we change our focus to the next opponent. They're going to be able to look back at the legacy they've left, and it's going to be an amazing one, win or lose on Friday. Our community will always remember what they've accomplished here, but we don't focus on that record at all."

This year's 2A state-title game, which will be played at 1 p.m. Friday, will be Maroa-Forsyth's 10th appearance in school history, and eighth since 2006. The Trojans won the 2A state title in 2006 and the 1A title in 2012, but have lost the championship game three times, including last year's loss to GCMS, since 2012.

"We've been there a lot, so I don't think the opponent necessarily matters. It's just about getting back," Jostes said. "We have not been great in the state-championship game. Last year was the best we have played and not won it. The two times we've won it, I thought we played really well. There have been other games when I didn't think we played very well, and we got thumped."

***

The Falcons returned seven starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s team. One of their starters, senior outside linebacker Josh Bleich, was out with an injury last Saturday in GCMS's 14-7 victory in the semifinals over Eastland-Pearl City.

Bleich is visiting the doctor's office on Wednesday. His playing status for Friday is questionable.

"Hopefully, he's released," Allen said.

Jostes estimates that Maroa-Forsyth has seven starters on both sides of the ball returning from last year, with only two kids playing both offense and defense.

"We have a lot of depth," Jostes said.

One of the offensive starters returning from last year is junior quarterback Ian Benner, who went 15-for-20 for 120 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as well in the Trojans' 16-14 win over Decatur St. Teresa last Saturday in the semifinals.

"We expect a lot out of our quarterbacks, probably a lot more than a lot of high school programs do," Jostes said. "We expect them to check in and out of plays and read coverages. He's a lot better at that this year than he was last year just because he's been there, done that and seen it all. The best attribute about him is that he is level-headed, on top of being an incredible athlete."

The Trojans were without their starting running back, junior Gavin Clifton, for the first two games of this season. Clifton had one carry for a touchdown in a 76-0 win in week three against Pittsfield before taking over full time and, Jostes said, playing "very well" in a 35-15 win in week four over Williamsville.

In a 49-12 win in the second round over Chester, Clifton ran for 113 yards on 11 carries.

"He had chip on his shoulder, and is playing really good football for us," Jostes said. "He's got great speed. He runs really violently. He can catch it. He's a very special kid. We've had some really good tailbacks here, and he is right up at the top of the list. He can do everything that we want him to be able to do."

Kadinn Morris, a sophomore tight end, caught six passes for 81 yards against Chester.

"He's got the largest set of hands I've seen," Jostes said.

In last year's state championship game, Benner completed 17-of-27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns as Maroa-Forsyth gained 402 yards of total offense while GCMS countered with 375 yards of offense. This year, the Trojans averaged 46 points per game during the regular season.

"There are so many things with Jostes's offensive scheme. They run so many formations and so many different motions at you," Allen said. "You can't prepare for all of them. We know who their key players are. We just have to, at this point, catch a break and get lucky sometimes. Hopefully, we're able to do that."

While then-senior Mitch McNutt was the Falcons' leading rusher in last year's state-title game, Jostes knows his defense will still have his hands full with GCMS's returners, including Jared Trantina, who ran for 132 yards in last year's title game, and wideout Ryland Holt, who holds the school record for most all-time touchdown receptions.

"Mitch was a load, obviously, but we could not sell out totally (to him) because of all the other weapons that GCMS has, Jared being one of those," Jostes said.

Trantina also had 11 tackles in the title game.

"Last year, if we would have had a most valuable player award at the championship game, I thought it could have easily been Jared," Allen said. "He had a great game for us. It just was a little overshadowed with Bryce's catch and Mitch's game."

GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard, who is now a senior, passed for 73 yards and ran for 14 more in last year's state-title game.

"He's really pushed himself to be a more vocal year this year," Allen added.

Garard is looking to attend Army-West Point after graduating from GCMS, and therefore attended a leadership camp up there last summer -- a camp that boded well for his leadership skills, Allen said.

"I think he became a better leader," Allen said. "He doesn't panic. He stays calm and runs the ship very well for us."

Garard's calm demeanor was on display last Saturday against E-PC, when he completed the game-winning touchdown pass to Holt despite having to pick up a low snap.

"He knew where Ryland (Holt) was going to be, and Nathan just picked up the ball, turned around and threw it in the corner of the end zone, where he knew where Ryland was going to be," Allen said.

The Falcons also have a freshman varsity player in Aidan Laughery that caught Jostes's eye.

"(Aidan Laughery) looks pretty electric when he has the ball," Jostes said. "Their quarterback played really well against us last year. He's a physical kid, and he's doing a great job for them again this year. They have some wideouts that are huge out there on the edge. They can run, jump and catch. They have plenty of weapons."

While both offenses put up more than 40 points per game during the regular season, it might be a stretch to think that this year's state-title game will be as high-scoring as last year.

During the regular season, GCMS gave up only 2.7 points per game, including six shutouts, while Maroa-Forsyth yielded only 7.6 points per game.

"Last year, both offenses had outstanding games. This year, I think both defenses are even better than they were last year," Allen said. "I don't expect the score to be that high, but never know. Anything can happen. We know they're a very good team. They've been here so often and are very comfortable here, so we're going to have to come out and play our game. We can't change our identity. We can't be forced to change things just because of who we're playing. We have to do what we feel we do best, and hopefully that's good enough."

Through 13 games played this season, GCMS has given up only one offensive first-half score.

"GCMS's defensive front is incredible," Jostes said. "I think they're really tough to drive the ball against. They were really good last year, and they're all back and bigger and stronger. We will have to hit some big plays to beat them because we're not going to line up and be able to drive the ball consistently five yards a crack up and down the field and come away with the win."

***

There is one other difference between last year's state championship game and this one -- location, as the game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Last year, the Falcons and Trojans traveled to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

GCMS is glad to have the short drive to Champaign after making trips to Northwest Illinois to face Sterling Newman Central Catholic in the quarterfinals and Eastland-Pearl City in the semifinals.

"No disrespect to NIU because they did a fabulous job hosting it last year and made things very easy for us coaches, but after taking two long bus trips, I'm glad to take just a half-hour trip down to Champaign," Allen said. "To be able to sleep in your own bed makes a big difference. We went up the night before last year (to DeKalb), and just the stress of getting things organized with the buses and with eating before and after (the game) and the hotel, it was a lot of stress. It's going to be nice just to be able to focus on coaching, and not all those extra travel plans."

The Falcons are playing their third game on artificial turf this season while Maroa-Forsyth's home playing surface is a turf field.

"I'm old-school. I love the natural grass, but we've played well on the turf," Allen said. "We haven't seen a whole lot of difference, besides (turf being) not as muddy. At this point, you're happy to still be playing, whether it's on concrete, grass or turf."

"I hate to have the conditions help decide a ballgame, so I'm glad to be back on turf for sure," Jostes added.