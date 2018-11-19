GCMS boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 80-51

GCMS's Caleb Bleich drives in for two points early in the first quarter of a game played against Iroquois West on Monday, Nov. 19.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team won 80-51 in its season opener over Iroquois West on Monday.

The Falcons started the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game by outscoing Iroquois West 27-10 in the first quarter.

Connor Birky made three 3-pointers while Ethan Garard and Alex Minion each made a trey as well. Garard had five points in the first quarter while Caleb Bleich had four points and Braden Roesch had six points, including four free throws.

In the second quarter, GCMS outscored the Raiders 19-10 as Birky -- who scored all 18 of his game-total points in the first half -- scored nine second-quarter points while Garard made two 3-pointers and Bleich and Minion each made two free throws.

In the third quarter, Roesch -- who finished the game with a team-high 28 points -- scored six points while Garard and Bleich -- who each scored in double figures with 16 and 11 points, respectively -- each added five points.

The Falcons then outscored Iroquois West 18-15 in the fourth quarter as Roesch had 16 fourth-quarter points while Alex Minion -- who finished with seven points -- added a two-point basket.

GCMS 80, Iroquois West 51

IW 10 10 16 15 -- 51

GCMS 27 19 16 18 -- 80

Iroquois West

Grant 3-0-6, Duffy 0-0-0, Tilstra 4-0-10, Gerling 1-3-5, Sigler 0-0-0, McMillan 2-0-5, Davis 2-0-5, Fleming 0-0-0, Brenner 2-0-6, Rice 0-0-0, Hartke 5-4-14. Totals 20-7-51.

GCMS (1-0)

Ethan Garard 6-0-16, Caleb Bleich 4-3-11, Braden Roesch 10-6-28, Connor Birky 6-2-18, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Alex Minion 2-2-7. Totals 28-13-80.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 6 (Brenner 2, Tilstra 2, McMillan, Davis).