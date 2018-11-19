The Great Rostradamus, so-called experts weigh in on state championship football games

In more ways than one, this season has felt like a sequel to last year.

The similarities between this year and last year are plentiful up to this point as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s football team once again goes into Friday’s 1 p.m. IHSA Class 2A state championship game with an undefeated record.

Their opponent is even the same as it was in last year’s title game — Maroa-Forsyth.

It’s not the first opponent that GCMS faced in this year’s playoffs that it beat in last year’s postseason. In the past two weeks, the Falcons defeated Sterling Newman Central Catholic in the quarterfinals — after beating the Comets last year in the semifinals — and Eastland-Pearl City in the semifinals — after beating the Wildcatz in the first round last year.

Of course, there are a few differences this year. Last year, GCMS defeated Newman and E-PC on its home soil en route to making a long northbound trek up Interstate 39 to DeKalb for the state championship game.

This year, the Falcons are taking a shorter trip for state, as it will be played in Champaign. The short trek will be a welcome relief for GCMS after two trips to Northwest Illinois to face the Comets and Wildcatz.

Meanwhile, unlike last year, Maroa-Forsyth is going into the state championship game with an undefeated record.

While last year’s season ended with a thriller, as GCMS defeated Maroa-Forsyth 38-32, this year’s sequel should have a thrilling ending as well.

Predicted score: GCMS 17, Maroa-Forsyth 14

IHSA state championship games

1A — Forreston (11-2) vs. Camp Point Central (12-1), 10 a.m. Friday

2A — GCMS (13-0) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (13-0), 1 p.m. Friday

3A — Monticello (13-0) vs. Byron (13-0), 4 p.m. Friday

4A — Elmhurst IC Catholic (13-0) vs. Kankakee McNamara (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday

5A — Lombard Montini (12-1) vs. Joliet Catholic (9-4), 10 a.m. Saturday

6A — Cary-Grove (13-0) vs. Crete-Monee (10-3), 1 p.m. Saturday

7A — LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (12-1) vs. St. Charles North (10-3), 4 p.m. Saturday

8A — Chicago Brother Rice (13-0) vs. Wilmette Loyola Academy (10-3), 7 p.m. Saturday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (108-22)

Forreston

GCMS

Monticello

IC Catholic

Montini

Cary-Grove

Nazareth

Brother Rice

After tough battles against Newman Central Catholic and Eastland-Pearl City, GCMS is battle-tested going into its rematch with Maroa-Forsyth.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (103-27)

Forreston

GCMS

Monticello

IC Catholic

Montini

Cary-Grove

Nazareth

Loyola Academy

GCMS for the win. I wish the Falcons the best of luck as they play an extremely tough Maroa-Forsyth team and try to bring home their second consecutive state title.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (107-23)

Forreston

GCMS

Monticello

IC Catholic

Montini

Cary-Grove

Nazareth Academy

Loyola Academy

The dynasty continues for GCMS football. A superb GCMS defense all season keeps Maroa-Forsyth in check and Bryce Barnes comes up big in another state title for the Falcons. GCMS 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21. Party on, Ford County.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (100-30)

Camp Point Central

Maroa-Forsyth

Byron

IC Catholic

Joliet Catholic

Cary-Grove

Nazareth

Brother Rice

Last season, Gibson and Maroa gave us the game of the year. Don’t be surprised if it happens again, this time with the Trojans coming out on top.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (103-27)

Camp Point Central

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Elmhurst IC Catholic

Lombard Montini

Cary-Grove

St. Charles North

Chicago Brother Rice

It’s not a stretch to say the games played Friday and Saturday at Memorial Stadium will be better than the last one played there. Give me Monticello to rep the area, St. Charles North as my upset special and Brother Rice in a squeaker in 8A.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (101-29)

Camp Point Central

Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello

Elmhurst IC Catholic

Lombard Montini

Crete-Monee

St. Charles North

Chicago Brother Rice

Byron eliminated Monticello from the playoffs a season ago. The rematch holds much greater stakes for both teams.