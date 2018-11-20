GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball defeats PBL 24-16 in IESA Class 3A regional championship game

Members of the GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team hold up their IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship trophy after defeating PBL in the title game on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

With the win, the Falcons (17-4) advance to the Peotone Sectional, in which they will play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

“We’ve had a great season, and this is a good next step for us, for sure," GCMS seventh-grade Deanna Leitz said.

In the first quarter, Kate Kristensen and Cally Kroon each scored two points while Mindy Brown made a free throw for GCMS as it ended the first quarter with a 5-4 lead. Bailey Bruns scored all four of PBL's first-quarter points.

“We came out really strong in the first quarter," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "Our full-court press did really well. We had them a little flustered for a little bit.”

In the second quarter, Bruns made a basket to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy to come into Paxton (and play against PBL) on their home court," Leitz said. "Coach Johnson has them going real well, so we appreciate the win tonight, and hat’s off to them for having a great team.”

GCMS won by 31-12 over PBL in regular season earlier in November.

“I think they were a little surprised. We came out with some energy and some passion," Johnson said. "If we could have gotten some shots to fall, we would have been back in that, but we just couldn’t get any shots to fall. They played hard. Their effort was there. Their passion was there, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of girls.”

The Falcons went on a 9-0 to reclaim the lead as Mindy Brown made a layup for the go-ahead point before Kroon and Kristensen each made a basket and Brown added three free throws. A basket by PBL's Brooke Kleinert made the score 14-8 at halftime.

Another basket by Kleinert cut PBL's deficit to 14-10, a free throw by Brown, two foul shots by Kroon and a basket by Sophia Ray extended GCMS's lead to 19-10. Kleinert and Ray exchaned baskets to make the score 21-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Brown finished with a team-high seven points for the Falcons while Kroon had six points, Ray and Kristensen each had four points, Brynn Boundy had two points and Allison Spiller had one point.

For PBL, Kleinert had eight points while Bruns had six points and Bailey Luebchow had two points.

“Thanks to all the fans who came out tonight for us," Leitz said. "We had a great crowd. We’re looking forward to another week of basketball.”

The Panthers ended their season with a 9-10 record.

“It’s been a great season," Johnson said. "It was a lot of fun. We have a great group of girls.”

PBL's eighth-grade team, for which some seventh-graders will in uniform for the postseason, is the No. 1 seed in the Onarga Iroquois West Regional, in which the Panthers will play either Hoopeston Area or Clifton J.L. Nash in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.

“They’re going to continue to practice and look forward to cheering on the eighth-graders next week," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, in 1A, Tri-Point ended its season with a 26-16 loss to Cissna Park in the Crescent City Regional championship game.

TUESDAY, Nov. 20

7th-grade girls

IESA Class 3A

GCMS 24, PBL 16

PBL 4 4 4 4 -- 16

GCMS 5 9 7 3 -- 24

PBL (9-10)

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 2-2-6, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 4-0-8, Leah Eyre 0-0-0, Busboom 0-0-0, Pickens 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.

GCMS (17-4)

Mallory Rosendahl 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 0-2-2, Elizabeth Giroux 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 1-5-7, Sophia Ray 2-0-4, Kate Kristensen 2-0-4, Allison Spiller 0-1-1, Molly Killian 0-0-0, Allison Kerchenfaut 0-0-0, Cally Kroon 2-2-6, Lily Breeden 0-0-0. Totals 7-10-24.