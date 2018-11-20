GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses meets to Reed-Custer, Clifton Central

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher HIgh School wrestling team lost both matches in its season-opening triangular meet on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

In a 48-18 loss to Braidwood Reed-Custer, Cale Horsch won via 1:17 pinfall in the 113-pound match while Kaden Gream pinned his 138-pound opponent in 59 seconds and Calen Ragle won via 3:23 pinfall in the 160-pound match.

In a 48-33 loss to Clifton Central, Michaela Dykes pinned her 120-pound opponent in 2:53, Andrew Ferguson pinned his 126-pound opponent in 1:31 and Cole Maxey pinned his 132-pound opponent in 1:37. Gream won via 5-3 decision at 145 pounds and Ragle pinned his 152-pound opponent in 3:42.

Reed-Custer 48, GCMS/Fisher 18

At Gibson City

113 -- Horsch (G) pinned Tribe (R) 1:17

120 -- Mann (R) pinned Ferguson (G) 2:58

126 -- double forfeit

132 -- Gamboa (R) dec Matthews (G) 10-4

138 -- Gream (G) pinned Kirby (R) :59

145 -- New (R) dec E. Kasper (G) 8-4

152 -- double forfeit

160 -- Ragle (G) pinned Cornelio (R) 3:23

170 -- Shepherd (R) won by forfeit

182 -- Whelchel (R) won by forfeit

195 -- Knust (R) won by forfeit

220 -- Curt (R) won by forfeit

285 -- Alexander (R) won by forfeit

Clifton Central 48 GCMS/Fisher 33

At Gibson City

106 -- Snejberg (CC) won by forfeit

113 -- Morris (CC) pinned Nash 4:46

120 -- Dykes (G) pinned Schunke 2:53

126 -- Ferguson (G) pinned Hess 1:31

132 -- Maxey (G) pinned Tracy 1:37

138 -- Matthews (G) by DQ over Thorne

145 -- Gream (G) dec Panazzo 5-3

152 -- Ragle (G) pinned Clyden 3:42

160 -- Miller (CC) pinned Booth :49

170 -- Burron (CC) won by forfeit

182 -- Willis (CC) won by forfeit

195 -- Kuntz (CC) won by forfeit

220 -- McDivitt (CC) won by forfeit

285 -- Panazzo (CC) won by forfeit