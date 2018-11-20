PBL, GCMS, Tri-Point to play in IESA seventh-grade girls basketball regional title games

PAXTON -- In the IESA Class 3A seventh-grade girls basketball regional semifinals on Monday, Nov. 19, GCMS defeated Iroquois West 24-15 while PBL beat Watseka Glenn Raymond 20-16.

"What a great game the girls played," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said after Monday's game. "I am super proud of their efforts and ability to play so hard. We had girls diving to the floor and just giving 100 percent last night."

After taking a 10-9 lead into halftime, PBL outscored Watseka 8-6 in the third quarter as Bailey Bruns had four points and Jordyn Goss and Bailey Luebchow each had two points. Bruns finished the game with 10 points while Mackenzie Swan had four points and Goss, Luebchow and Brooke Kleinert each had two points.

We had a huge third quarter which was wonderful to see," Johnson said. "All season we have struggled to come out after half time and get after it, but last night our girls came out and gave it all they had."

The Panthers and Falcons will face each other at 5:30 p.m. today in the regional championship game.

"Looking forward to getting another shot at GCMS for the regional championship tonight," Johnson said. "We are the No. 3 seed so we have nothing to lose and everything to game."

In 1A, Tri-Point defeated St. Anne 18-8 in the semifinals of the Crescent City Regional on Monday, Nov. 19.

7th-grade girls

IESA Class 3A

PBL 20, Watseka Glenn Raymond 16

PBL 4 6 8 2 -- 20

WAT 2 7 6 3 -- 16

PBL

Jordyn Goss 1-0-2, Mackenzie Swan 2-0-4, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 4-2-10, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2. Totals 9-2-20.

Watseka

Jasmine Essington 3-0-6, Layla Holehan 0-0-0, Ava Swartz 0-0-0, Brianna Denault 2-2-6, Brianna Dominguez 0-0-0, Kaylie Lange 2-0-4, Natalie Erickson 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.