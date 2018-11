PBL HS girls basketball loses 43-27 to Pontiac

PONTIAC -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 43-27 to Pontiac on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Hannah Schwarz led PBL (2-3) in scoring with seven points while Brooke Walder had six points, Mackenzie Bruns and MaKenna Ecker each had four points, Kirra Lantz had three points, Baylee Cosgrove had two points and Madi Peden had one point.

Pontiac 43, PBL 27

PBL 3 3 6 15 -- 27

PON 5 15 12 11 -- 43

PBL (2-3)

Katelyn Crabb 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 1-2-4, Madi Peden 0-1-1, Hannah Schwarz 2-2-7, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 1-1-3, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-0-6, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 1-2-4. Totals 9-8-27.

Pontiac

Ringle 0-0-0, Feddern 2-0-4, Alyssa Fox 0-0-0, Amanda Fox 9-2-20, Machins 3-0-6, Mennenga 2-0-5, Kronorr 1-0-2, Hunt 3-0-6. 20-2-43.

3-pointers -- PBL (Schwarz). Pontiac (Mennenga).