GCMS boys basketball loses 59-50 to Prairie Central

GCMS's Alex Minion (25) goes up and grabs a rebound in the second quarter of Tuesday's GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game against Prairie Central.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team lost 59-50 Tuesday to Prairie Central.

The Falcons led 17-8, 26-23 and 37-36 after the first, second and third quarters, respectively, before Prairie Central outscored GCMS 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

Braden Roesch led the Falcons in scoring with 21 points while Connor Birky also scored in double figures with 11 points. Caleb Bleich had nine points, Ethan Garard had five points and Chris Hood and Alex Minion each had two points.

Prairie Central 59, GCMS 50

PC 8 15 13 23 -- 59

GCMS 17 9 11 13 -- 50

Prairie Central

Bazzell 4-3-12, Bachtold 3-4-10, Collier Palmore 0-0-0, Cooper Palmore 2-0-4, Steidinger 4-6-17, Stein 0-0-0, Crane 4-6-14, Vaughan 0-0-0, Haab 0-0-0, Fox 1-0-2, Karnes 0-0-0. Totals 18-19-59

GCMS

Ethan Garard 1-2-5, Caleb Bleich 2-5-9, Braden Roesch 9-0-21, Connor Birky 3-4-11, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Chris Hood 1-0-2, Alex Minion 1-0-2. Totals 17-11-50.

3-pointers -- Prairie Central 4 (Steidinger 3, Bazzell). GCMS 5 (Roesch 3, Garard, Birky).