PBL High School boys basketball loses 57-46 to Tri-Valley in season opener

DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team lost 57-46 Tuesday to Tri-Valley in its season opener.

Mason Ecker and Austin Gooden each led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Dalton Busboom had nine points, Trey VanWinkle had five points, Sam Penicook and Colton Coy each had three points and Kyle Poll and Jake Rich each had two points.

Tri-Valley 57, PBL 46

PBL 12 10 10 14 -- 46

TV 15 16 10 16 -- 57

PBL (0-1)

Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 1-3-5, Drake Schrodt 0-0-0, Mason Ecker 2-7-11, Sam Penicook 1-0-3, Colton Coy 1-1-3, Austin Gooden 3-5-11, Kyle Poll 0-2-2, Dalton Busboom 4-0-9, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-2-2. Totals 11-20-46.

Tri-Valley

Brucker 0-3-3, Williams 1-2-5, Butler 2-0-5, Bloemer 0-0-0, Zenor 4-4-12, Moore 3-2-10, Rice 0-0-0-, Connor 0-0-0, Symanski 6-2-14, Anderson 2-2-6, Goble 1-0-2. Totals 19-15-57.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Penicook, Busboom). Tri-Valley (Moore 2, Williams, Butler).