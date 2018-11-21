Shorthanded GCMS boys basketball team loses 66-57 to Fisher

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team knew it would be at a disadvantage through at least its first three games of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.

With only seven players available for all three of those games due to most of their key members still playing for the football team, the Falcons went 1-2 as Fisher defeated GCMS 66-57.

“We are extremely happy with the effort that our younger guys gave and the leadership that the seniors that we had in this tournament so far have provided," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "We spent a lot of time talking about culture – a winning mindset – and the seniors were able to continue to try to pass on that message to younger guys that we’re here to compete. We’re here to win. Each game, we played really well.”

For the seven players who suited up for the three games -- as GCMS defeated Iroquois West on Monday, Nov. 19, before losing to Prairie Central after leading that game entering the fourth quarter -- it was their third game over a course of three days.

Wednesday's game against Fisher was moved from the following Friday due to the IHSA Class 2A state championship football game -- for which the GCMS Booster Club sold all 1,000 of its tickets, as announced during Wednesday's basketball game -- being played that Friday.

“Fatigue probably started to sit in a little bit. I saw some of that last night, and even tonight, but we’ve challenged them said, ‘You’ve got more left.’ They really clawed, scrapped and fought, and that’s all you can ask – that you get out there and compete and give everything you have mentally, physically and emotionally," Tompkins said. "We feel like that happened. We just came up on the short end of the scoreboard.”

Meanwhile, Fisher improved to 3-0 in the tournament with its win over GCMS as Tyler Martin led the Bunnies with 19 points while Will Delaney, Carson Brozenec and Dalton Burk each had 11 points and Andrew Zook had 10 points.

In a 79-66 win over Prairie Central on Nov. 19, Carson Brozenec and Will Delaney led the way with 26 and 25 points respectively.

Dalton Burk, Tyler Martin and Delaney each scored in double figures with 15, 14 and 10 points, respectively, in a 53-50 win for the Bunnies on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The Bunnies will play in the championshp game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a good start for us," Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said. "We’ll enjoy it right now, and then get ready for Saturday. I’m just proud of my guys.”

Meanwhile, Caleb Bleich had 22 points, Connor Birky had 18 points, Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch each had six points, Alex Minion had three points and Chris Hood had two points.

“Obviously, they’re shorthanded not having their football guys, but they’re still a tough team," Diskin said. "When they get their guys back, they’re going to be a scary team, that’s for sure.”

Some members of the GCMS football team were on the basketball team's bench during Wednesday's game.

“The football guys did a great job of supporting us. It’s their basketball family, so it was fun to see them there. They got excited and got into it," Tompkins said.

“It’s an awesome experience for these guys. We’re excited about that, and we’re excited about the football team. What a fun week.”

GCMS started Wednesday's game with a 7-6 lead as Birky had four points and Bleich added a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Delaney gave Fisher an 8-7 lead before two more foul shots by Burk extended the lead to 10-7 with 1:20 left in the first quarter.

A free throw by Garard and a 3-pointer by Birky helped cut the GCMS deficit to 12-11 as the first quarter came to an end.

Two free throws by Burk and a basket by Zook extended Fisher's lead to 16-11 before Bleich made two foul shots and Chris Hood added another to cut GCMS's deficit to 16-14. Andrew Koslowski made a basket for the Bunnies before a 3-pointer by Birky cut the Falcons' deficit to 18-17.

Hunter Coon made a basket for Fisher before Birky made one for GCMS. Zook scored on an offensive-rebound putback before Garard drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 22-22 with 1:43 left in the second quarter.

Hood made a go-ahead free throw with 1:19 left in the first half befrore Delaney made a go-ahead basket. Garard made two free throws to gave GCMS a 25-24 before a basket by Martin made the score 26-25 for Fisher going into halftime.

Bleich had four points, Roesch scored three points and Birky had a basket during a Fisher 19-9 run in the third quarter that extended the Bunnies' lead to 45-34. Brozenec scored seven points, Martin had five points, Burk had four points and Delaney made a 3-pointer for the Bunnies during the run.

The Falcons ended the third quarter with a 5-0 run as Bleich made a 3-pointer and a two-point basket.

After Brozenec made a basket, Bleich and Birky each made a field goal to cut GCMS's deficit to 47-43 with 6:54 left in the game. Martin drained a 3-pointer before Bleich made a basket to make the score 50-45.

Following a basket by Burk, Minion converted on a three-point play with 4:53 remaining in the game to cut GCMS's deficit to 52-48. A basket by Martin made the score 54-48 before a 3-pointer by Roesch and a basket by Bleich cut the Falcons' deficit to 54-53 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Delaney then made a layup before a contested jump shot in the lane by Birky made the core 56-55.

From there, however, a basket by Bleich would be GCMS's only basket as Fisher ended the game with a 10-2 run, starting with a 3-pointer by Martin. A basket by Zook, two free throws by Delaney, a foul shot by Burk and two more free throws by Martin continued the run for the Bunnies.

“Fisher was starting to get some gaps, but we were able to come back and get it down to a one-possession game," Tompkins said. "We had a lot of heart and a lot of fight. In the fourth quarter, we started to kind of find our rhythm a little bit, used our spacing and attacked the paint.”

The Falcons' football players might be playing basketball on Saturday as GCMS will play in either the seventh-place game at 1 p.m., the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. or the third-place game at 4 p.m.

“We’ll give the guys the option (to play). We’re not to have anybody who’s not physically unable to go (on the court). We’ll hold them out because winning a game on Saturday is not as important as being at your healthiest and your best as the season moves forward," Tompkins said.

"We’ll give them the option and go from there. We’ll still have these seven guys and use them on Saturday, if needed. It’s an awesome situation to have because of the success the football program is having. The environment here this week has been really energetic. It has been great.”

Fisher 66, GCMS 57

FISH 12 14 19 21 -- 66

GCMS 11 14 14 18 -- 57

Fisher (3-0)

Andrew Zook 5-0-10, Andrew Koslowski 1-0-2, Will Delaney 3-4-11, Tyler Martin 7-2-19, Carson Brozenec 5-0-11, Dalton Burk 2-7-11, Jake Cochran 0-0-0, Hunter Coon 1-0-2. Totals 24-13-66.

GCMS (1-2)

Ethan Garard 1-3-6, Caleb Bleich 9-2-22, Braden Roesch 2-1-6, Connor Birky 8-0-18, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-2-2, Alex Minion 1-1-3. Totals 21-9-57.

3-pointers -- Fisher 5 (Martin 3, Delaney, Brozenec). GCMS 6 (Birky 2, Bleich 2, Garard, Roesch).