GCMS boys basketball defeats LeRoy 74-63 in fifth-place game of Thanksgiving Tournament

GCMS’s Ryland Holt throws one down in the second half of Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.

GIBSON CITY -- During the first three games of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament, GCMS High School's varsity boys basketball team played with a seven-man roster.

A handful of Falcons were still playing for the school's football team, and helped that team capture its second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship.

Last Wednesday, GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said he would give those players the option to play in Saturday's fifth-place game against LeRoy.

"We're not going to have anybody who's not physically able to go (on the court)," Tompkins said last Wednesday. "We’ll hold them out because winning a game on Saturday is not as important as being at your healthiest and your best as the season moves forward. It’s an awesome situation to have because of the success the football program is having. The environment here this week has been really energetic. It has been great.”

Not all of the football players on the basketball team suited up for Saturday's game -- among those on the bench in street clothes was Josh Bleich, who was nursing an injury, along with Lane Short and Ben Freehill.

However, three of them -- Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Nathan Garard -- were in the starting lineup to help the Falcons defeat LeRoy 74-63.

"It was really good to have everyone back playing on the court again," Holt said. "It was a lot of fun."

With 4:54 left in the first quarter, Holt dunked an offensive-rebound putback through the net to tie the game at 4-4. It was one of two dunks made by Holt on four attempts.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to do that," Holt said.

Holt scored 12 points in the first quarter of Saturday's game as the Falcons went into the second quarter with a 22-9 lead. He finished the contest with 21 points while Barnes and Garard each had five points.

"I think I got gassed a little bit, but I felt pretty good," Holt said.

After GCMS went into halftime leading 35-22, three 3-pointers by Connor Birky -- who was named to the all-tournament team while the Falcon cheerleaders won the cheerleading award -- helped the Falcons extend their lead to 61-43 by the end of the third quarter while Caleb Bleich and Barnes added six and five points, respectively, during the quarter.

Birky added three free throws in the final quarter en route to scoring a team-high 22 points. Caleb Bleich had eight points while Tanner Cribbett had seven points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Cade Elliott, Jordan Blake and Braden Roesch each had two points.

For LeRoy, all-tournament selection Nick Perry scored a game-high 25 points.

The Falcons will continue their basketball season next Friday as they host Flanagan-Cornell before traveling to face Tri-Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Holt, who had been working out on weekends with Brandon Heyen's Pure Sweat program in Bloomington during the football season, said he cannot wait to continue the basketball season.

"I've been waiting for basketball season since last year," Holt said.

GCMS 74, LeRoy 63

LER 9 13 21 20 -- 63

GCMS 21 14 26 13 -- 74

LeRoy

Jacob Sexton 1-0-2, Payne Mayfield 4-0-8, Max Buckles 0-2-2, Zeb Pliura 1-0-2, Mason Buckles 1-0-2, Ty Egan 0-0-0, Nate Sammer 1-2-4, Caleb Moore 4-3-13, Nate Perry 1-0-2, Logan Peterson 1-1-3, Nick Perry 9-5-25. Totals 23-13-63.

GCMS (2-2)

Caleb Bleich 4-0-8, Ryland Holt 7-5-21, Ethan Garard 0-0-0, Tanner Cribbett 2-1-7, Connor Birky 7-3-22, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 2-0-5, Bryce Barnes 2-0-5, Cade Elliott 1-0-2, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 1-0-2, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 1-0-2, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Alex Minion 0-0-0. Totals 27-10-74.

3-pointers -- LeRoy 4 (Moore 2, Nick Perry 2). GCMS 11 (Birky 5, Holt 2, Cribbett 2, N. Garard, Barnes).