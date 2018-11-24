Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

Rosten, Daniels tie for first place among so-called experts

Sat, 11/24/2018 - 10:21pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- Andrew Rosten of the Ford County Record and Matt Daniels of The News-Gazette tied for first place among the so-called experts' predictions for football season.
 
Rosten and Meents each had a record of 114-24. Tom Meents of Maximum Destruction had a record of 110-28.
 
Scott Richey of The News-Gazette finished fourth with a record of 106-32. Zack Carpenter of the Rantoul Press finished fifth with a record of 104-34 while Andrew Helregel of the Piatt County Journal-Republican finished sixth with a record of 103-35.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

