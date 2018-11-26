GCMS girls basketball loses 59-38 to Eureka

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 59-38 to Eureka on Monday.

Makenzi Bielfeldt and Hannah Hathaway each led the Falcons (2-3, 0-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) in scoring with 10 points while Claire Retherford had eight points, Megan Moody had five points, Ryleigh Brown had three points and Abby Spiller had two points.

Eureka 59, GCMS 38

GCMS 9 9 10 10 -- 38

EUR 14 15 19 11 -- 59

GCMS (2-3, 0-1)

Claire Retherford 2-4-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-0-10, Hannah Hathaway 5-0-10, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 2-1-5, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-1-3. Totals 16-6-38.

Eureka

Darby Leman 1-1-3, Emma Hoffman 1-0-3, Natalie Anderson 8-4-23, Courtney Heffren 6-0-12, Amy Pineda 0-0-0, Kassidy Post 1-0-2, Alison Nohl 0-0-0, Morgan Greene 1-0-3, Lauren Ausmus 4-3-11, Maddy Farney 1-0-2, Natalie Meiss 0-0-0. Totals 23-8-59.

3-pointers -- Eureka 5 (Anderson 3, Hoffman, Ausmus).